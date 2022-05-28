About this Course

Intermediate Level

Primary Care

Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to evaluate long-term and late effects of cancer treatments on patients’ wellbeing

  • How to use details of cancer diagnosis and treatment to make risk-based recommendations for co-morbidity management and preventive care

  • How to employ strategies for communication and collaboration with your patients and the entire care team

Intermediate Level

Primary Care

Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Health After Cancer: Cancer Survivorship for Primary Care

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 11 readings, 4 quizzes

