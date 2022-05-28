This course presents basic principles of cancer survivorship to primary-care physicians. Developed by a team of experts in caring for cancer survivors, and narrated by a primary-care physician, this course provides practical tips and tools that can be easily integrated into medical practice.
Health After Cancer: Cancer Survivorship for Primary CareStanford University
About this Course
Primary Care
What you will learn
How to evaluate long-term and late effects of cancer treatments on patients’ wellbeing
How to use details of cancer diagnosis and treatment to make risk-based recommendations for co-morbidity management and preventive care
How to employ strategies for communication and collaboration with your patients and the entire care team
Primary Care
Offered by
Stanford University
The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Health After Cancer: Cancer Survivorship for Primary Care
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.