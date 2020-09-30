About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Palliative Care Always Specialization
Intermediate Level

We highly suggest taking the Essentials of Palliative Care before this course but it is not required as core concepts are reviewed.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Respond to the subjective experience of symptoms and side effects using assessment tools and communication skills

  • Conduct a pain assessment and provide basic pain management using medication and lifestyle modification

  • Describe several interventions to help with emotions and coping and the role the palliative care psychiatrist plays in caring for the patient

  • Define distress and common causes of emotional distress related to life-threatening illness

Skills you will gain

  • symptom management
  • Communication
  • patient-centered care
  • Symptom Assessment
Course 2 of 5 in the
Palliative Care Always Specialization
Intermediate Level

We highly suggest taking the Essentials of Palliative Care before this course but it is not required as core concepts are reviewed.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Course Introduction and Overview

Review of Palliative Care

Week 2

Pain

Other Physical Symptoms

Week 3

Distress

Week 4

Final Steps

About the Palliative Care Always Specialization

Palliative Care Always

