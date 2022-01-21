By David A K•
Jan 21, 2022
This course was exhaustive. There wasn't much that wasn't discussed or explored and it was all relevant. The actress who is performing the Sarah character is very effective in illustrating everything we are learning in a human way. The role playing in general, is a great way to get students out of textbook thinking and greatly humanizes these learning exercises.
By Fadime L•
Jan 8, 2022
Curso enriquecedor.
By Anonymous A•
Dec 9, 2020
My gosh! The peer review is taking forever and I have to grade 3 people for every course. That will take forever. Make it more measurable and don't put you can finish as fast as you could. Because it is not real. even though we finish early, we have to wait forever. You are doing the peer review so people would get stuck and pay a monthly subscription or encourage other people to join your course. You guys just want to suck money out of people. Horrible! Horrendous!