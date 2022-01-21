Chevron Left
4.5
stars
13 ratings
3 reviews

This course should be taken after the Essentials of Palliative Care course and continues building your primary palliative care skills – communication, psychosocial support and goals of care. You will learn how to screen, assess, and manage both physical and psychological symptoms. You will explore common symptoms such as pain, nausea, fatigue, and distress and learn specific treatments. You will continue to follow Sarah and Tim’s experience and learn cultural competencies critical for optimal symptom management. Stanford Medicine is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team. Visit the FAQs below for important information regarding 1) Date of original release and Termination or expiration date; 2) Accreditation and Credit Designation statements; 3) Disclosure of financial relationships for every person in control of activity content....
By David A K

Jan 21, 2022

This course was exhaustive. There wasn't much that wasn't discussed or explored and it was all relevant. The actress who is performing the Sarah character is very effective in illustrating everything we are learning in a human way. The role playing in general, is a great way to get students out of textbook thinking and greatly humanizes these learning exercises.

By Fadime L

Jan 8, 2022

Curso enriquecedor.

By Anonymous A

Dec 9, 2020

My gosh! The peer review is taking forever and I have to grade 3 people for every course. That will take forever. Make it more measurable and don't put you can finish as fast as you could. Because it is not real. even though we finish early, we have to wait forever. You are doing the peer review so people would get stuck and pay a monthly subscription or encourage other people to join your course. You guys just want to suck money out of people. Horrible! Horrendous!

