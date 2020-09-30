This course should be taken after the Symptom Management course and continues building your primary palliative care skills – communication, psychosocial support, goals of care, and symptom management. You will explore transitions in care such as survivorship and hospice. You will learn how to create a survivorship care plan and how to best support a patient. The course also covers spiritual care and will teach you how to screen for spiritual distress. Finally, you will learn the requirements for hospice care and practice discussions difficult conversations related to end-of-life care.
This course is part of the Palliative Care Always Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
We highly suggest taking the first two courses in Palliative Care Always before this course but it is not required as core concepts are reviewed.
What you will learn
Describe how a patient’s needs change as the prognosis changes
Identify the benefits of spiritual screening and assessment
Define survivorship and specific survivorship needs for patients
Define hospice care and how it differs from palliative care
Skills you will gain
- Survivorship
- Spiritual Distress
- Hospice
We highly suggest taking the first two courses in Palliative Care Always before this course but it is not required as core concepts are reviewed.
Offered by
Stanford University
The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction and Overview
Welcome to Transitions in Care from Survivorship to Hospice, the third course in the Palliative Care Always specialization. This course focuses on the major changes that occur during the care continuum and how these changes impact the patient. This module will provide you with information on the course structure and first steps.
Review of Palliative Care
This module provides a review of the concepts learned in the course Essentials of Palliative Care and a brief summary of the symptoms covered in the Symptom Management in Palliative Care course. Check your knowledge with the ungraded quiz in the next section and review the summary videos, if necessary. Also contained in this module are the Sarah case study videos from Essentials of Palliative Care and Symptom Management in Palliative Care for those who want review her story.
Survivorship
Survivorship can be different depending on the type of serious illness the patient experiences. Patients define survivorship in a variety of ways – some define themselves as survivors when in remission, while other define survivorship as living each day fully while battling disease.Survivorship is most commonly discussed in the cancer setting as patients can be considered survivors during remission. In this module we will discuss survivorship in an oncology setting and a chronic disease setting such as liver disease.
Spiritual Care
Families experiencing a serious illness deal with pervasive physical, emotional, and spiritual distress. Spiritual concerns and emotional concerns are very much intertwined. Studies show that patients rely on spirituality to cope and find strength; positive religious coping is associated with improved comfort, increased self-esteem, and decreased anxiety. When people experience spiritual distress, the loss of this coping mechanism can compound negative effects of illness and increase suffering.
Hospice Care
Now we will take a look at death as a part of life. Palliative care, as we have learned throughout this course, is rooted in supporting optimal quality of life throughout the care continuum. While end-of-life is but one phase of this experience, hospice care is an invaluable tool to help patients and families live and die with dignity and comfort.
Final Steps
Congratulations on completing the course content. You have a few more step to complete the course. First review your reflection, next complete a peer-reviewed course project and then take the final exam. We hope you have enjoyed the course and look forward to seeing you in other classes!
About the Palliative Care Always Specialization
Palliative Care Always is a specialization for health care practitioners, patients and caregivers. We’ve designed this specialization to demonstrate how palliative medicine integrates with patient care, and to help you develop primary palliative care skills. Over the next five courses, you will develop skills in symptom management, goals of care and effective communication to improve the quality of life for patients and families suffering with serious illness. Our hope is that you feel increasingly equipped to support the diverse needs of your patients and your own needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Is this activity accredited for Continuing Medical Education (CME)?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.