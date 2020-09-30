About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Palliative Care Always Specialization
Beginner Level

We highly suggest taking the first two courses in Palliative Care Always before this course but it is not required as core concepts are reviewed.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe how a patient’s needs change as the prognosis changes

  • Identify the benefits of spiritual screening and assessment

  • Define survivorship and specific survivorship needs for patients

  • Define hospice care and how it differs from palliative care

Skills you will gain

  • Survivorship
  • Spiritual Distress
  • Hospice
Instructors

Offered by

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

Course Introduction and Overview

22 minutes to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete

Review of Palliative Care

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 103 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Survivorship

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 47 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Spiritual Care

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Hospice Care

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Final Steps

3 hours to complete
1 reading

About the Palliative Care Always Specialization

Palliative Care Always

