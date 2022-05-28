The Palliative Care Always Capstone course is designed to let you test your knowledge about palliative and help others understand the value of palliative care, while showing your creative side. In this course, you will impact community awareness about palliative care, promote self-care and wellness, show-off your communication skills in a virtual environment, and finish the course off by proving your thoughts on ways to offer psychosocial support to a patient and family.
This course is part of the Palliative Care Always Specialization
We recommend that you take the other courses in the Palliative Care Always specialization before taking this course.
Explain the scope of palliative care in comprehensive care for patients and families to a variety of audiences.
Outline ways to manage stress and nurture one's physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing in a care plan.
Provide coping mechanisms or other methods to support patients and families.
Practice demonstrating empathy and compassion via a virtual or remote communication.
- Advance Care Planning
- patient-centered care
- Palliative Care
- Psychosocial Support
Stanford University
The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.
Course Introduction and Overview
This module will introduce you to the exercises and projects you will be creating over the next four weeks. You will also explore how your opinion of palliative care has changed over the course of this specialization.
Advocating for Palliative Care
This module focuses on creative ways to help your community, workplace, or family and friends learn what palliative care is, who can benefit, and how.
Promoting Self-Care and Wellness
In this module, we explore self-care and wellness. You’ve learned about compassion fatigue, burnout and caregiver burden in the previous courses, now it is time to create an action plan.
Communication Skills
Now we want to get back to basics with communication skills. Covid-19 has dramatically changed the way we interact with patients, family and friends. Many people have appointments now by phone or online. Families and friend often have to support each other remotely. This new way of interacting can make non-verbal communication and demonstrating empathy more difficult. In this module, you will explore virtual ways to “put a hand on another's shoulder to show support”.
Palliative Care Always is a specialization for health care practitioners, patients and caregivers. We’ve designed this specialization to demonstrate how palliative medicine integrates with patient care, and to help you develop primary palliative care skills. Over the next five courses, you will develop skills in symptom management, goals of care and effective communication to improve the quality of life for patients and families suffering with serious illness. Our hope is that you feel increasingly equipped to support the diverse needs of your patients and your own needs.
