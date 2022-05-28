About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Palliative Care Always Specialization
Intermediate Level

We recommend that you take the other courses in the Palliative Care Always specialization before taking this course.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the scope of palliative care in comprehensive care for patients and families to a variety of audiences.

  • Outline ways to manage stress and nurture one's physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing in a care plan.

  • Provide coping mechanisms or other methods to support patients and families.

  • Practice demonstrating empathy and compassion via a virtual or remote communication.

Skills you will gain

  • Advance Care Planning
  • patient-centered care
  • Palliative Care
  • Psychosocial Support
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Palliative Care Always Specialization
Intermediate Level

We recommend that you take the other courses in the Palliative Care Always specialization before taking this course.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

17 minutes to complete

Course Introduction and Overview

17 minutes to complete
1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Advocating for Palliative Care

5 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Promoting Self-Care and Wellness

2 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Communication Skills

4 hours to complete
1 reading

About the Palliative Care Always Specialization

Palliative Care Always

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder