People living with serious, life-limiting, chronic illness experience significant suffering. Fortunately there are new and developing treatments which may cure some and improve survival for many people living with serious illness. However, seriously ill people and their loved ones still experience many distressing physical symptoms as well as spiritual, social and psychological distress. There is much we can do to support people to live well with serious and life-limiting illness by understanding the causes of suffering, using effective communications, and incorporating careful assessments and interventions designed to address specific needs. The Palliative Care: It’s not Just Hospice Specialization covers core concepts on the nature of suffering and demonstrates how to evaluate suffering and illustrates this in realistic patient scenarios. In subsequent weeks we learn and practice specific skills to improve communication with patients and families to help them express their experience, express and understand their core goals and values and our own empathic response. You will also learn about specific problems such as physical pain, fatigue and shortness of breath as well as psychological issues such as depression and anxiety. In addition, spiritual and social distress will be discussed with a focus on the practical evaluation and management of these challenges. All of these skills will enable you to support people to live active and full lives despite serious illness.
What is Palliative Care?

Pain Management: Easing Pain in Palliative Care

Easing Physical Symptoms: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore

Psychosocial and Spiritual Aspects of Palliative Care

University of Colorado System

