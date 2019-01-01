Profile

Nancy Robertson

Nurse Practitioner

      I am a Faculty member of the Graduate School at the University of Colorado, a Senior Research Assistant for the Palliative Care Research Cooperative and a mentor for community based Palliative Care nurse practitioners. I have lived in Colorado for 22 years. I am flattered and honored to be part of the team that is creating this exciting new Palliative Care program for Coursera. Following 15 years as an RN encompassing career accomplishments at Johns Hopkins Hospital and Mayo Clinic, I completed my MSN graduate studies and practiced in Internal Medicine, focusing on geriatrics and chronic disease. In 2011, I was recruited to help a local agency begin their community based palliative care program. I completed the palliative care certification course at the University of Colorado at the same time and passed my certification exam in 2014. In addition to my teaching responsibilities at the University of Colorado, I am on the team that integrated a national palliative care data capture tool into Epic. I am an active member in the Hospice & Palliative Care Nurses Association currently serving on the Graduate Faculty committee.

      Courses

      Palliative Care Capstone Projects

      What is Palliative Care?

      Easing Physical Symptoms: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore

      Psychosocial and Spiritual Aspects of Palliative Care

      Pain Management: Easing Pain in Palliative Care

