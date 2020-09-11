In this course, you will be able to develop a systems view for assessing and managing pain in the palliative care setting. By the end of the course, you will be able to: 1) Describe the pain problem in the palliative care setting; 2) Assess a person’s pain, 3) Explain the benefits of integrative therapies and pharmacologic strategies to manage pain.
This course is part of the Palliative Care: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Instructors
Kelly AroraCo-Director, Interprofessional Graduate Certificate & Master of Science in Palliative Care (MSPC), Allied Health Professionals
Amos BaileyDirector, Interprofessional Graduate Palliative Care Certificate/Master of Science in Palliative Care
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Pain
In this module, you will review pain assessment basics. You will start with defining pain and the scope of the pain problem in the palliative care setting. You will review various pain types and causes of pain in people with serious illness. To understand how pain medications and integrative pain therapies work to decrease pain, you need to know how the body recognizes pain and makes a person hurt. Common barriers to good pain management and myths and misconceptions will be discussed. You will review how to evaluate a person’s pain and how to know if persons are having pain when they cannot tell you. Remember pain is a personal experience.
Non-Pharmacological pain treatment
In this module, you will review the many dimensions that can affect the way pain is expressed and how it responds to treatment. You will also review various integrative therapies or healing practices that focus on the relationship between the provider and whole person, including the mind, body, and spirit, to improve health, healing, and pain. You will start with defining complementary and alternative therapies and understanding the difference between the two. You will review four integrative health domains as defined by the National Center for Integrative Health which is part of the National Institutes of Health. Finally, you will evaluate the best evidence about the use of these therapies in managing pain in people with serious illness. Remember, it is important to ask patients if they use integrative health therapies. Try to understand their past experiences and attitudes toward non-drug treatments. The key is to find out what works for the person in pain with his/her unique characteristics. As caregivers we need to be open to various approaches and our patient’s wishes.
Medication Management (including over the counter and non-opioid medicines)
When people have pain their quality of life can be poor and they can experience more suffering. In this module, you will learn about non-opioid medications that can be used to treat pain and ease suffering.
Opioids, safety, and addiction
When people have pain their quality of life can be poor and they can experience more suffering. In this module, you will learn about opioid medications that can be used to treat pain and ease suffering.
Reviews
- 5 stars85.16%
- 4 stars11.61%
- 3 stars2.58%
- 1 star0.64%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PAIN MANAGEMENT: EASING PAIN IN PALLIATIVE CARE
Very educational and enhances your capacity to become an effective palliative care professional.
The course was very insightful and engaging and made learning enjoyable!!
Great course to equip you with more knowledge in pain assessment and management
This is a beautiful course to learn about pain, how does it work and what we can do when we want to relief pain.
About the Palliative Care: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore Specialization
People living with serious, life-limiting, chronic illness experience significant suffering. Fortunately there are new and developing treatments which may cure some and improve survival for many people living with serious illness. However, seriously ill people and their loved ones still experience many distressing physical symptoms as well as spiritual, social and psychological distress. There is much we can do to support people to live well with serious and life-limiting illness by understanding the causes of suffering, using effective communications, and incorporating careful assessments and interventions designed to address specific needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.