Course 2 of 5 in the
Palliative Care: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Pain

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 45 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Non-Pharmacological pain treatment

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Medication Management (including over the counter and non-opioid medicines)

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Opioids, safety, and addiction

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

