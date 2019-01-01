Regina Fink, PhD, APRN, AOCN, CHPN, FAAN (regina.fink@ucdenver.edu) is Associate Professor at the University of Colorado, School of Medicine and College of Nursing and nursing co-director for the Interprofessional Graduate Palliative Care Certificate and Master of Science in Palliative Care Programs. Previously, she has worked as an oncology and pain clinical nurse specialist and a research nurse scientist at University of Colorado Hospital, where she mentored nurses and other professionals on evidence-based practice (EBP), quality improvement, and research projects. A national and international lecturer on pain, oncology, palliative care, and EBP with multiple peer-reviewed publications and books, she has focused her 40-year career on caring for persons with cancer and pain. Research grants include: “Improving Pain Management in Nursing Homes,” “Improving Palliative Care Outcomes for Latinos with Advanced Cancer and Serious Life-Limiting Illness,” “Improving Advance Care Planning in Colorado.” She conducted a palliative care needs assessment in rural Rocky Mountain hospitals, replicating this work in 15 Middle Eastern countries.