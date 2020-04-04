About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Palliative Care: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Course 1 of 5 in the
Palliative Care: It's Not Just Hospice Anymore Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Suffering

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 49 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

2 hours to complete

SNAP

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

5 hours to complete

Communication in Palliative Care

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 54 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

2 hours to complete

Effective Palliative Care Begins with Self-Awareness

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 22 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

