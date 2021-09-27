University of Colorado System Logo

The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.

A.W. Lukens

A.W. Lukens

Course Developer
School of Pharmacy
Albert Glock

Albert Glock

Instructor
Computer Science
Amos Bailey

Amos Bailey

Director, Interprofessional Graduate Palliative Care Certificate/Master of Science in Palliative Care
Internal Medicine University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Ana B. Sanchez-Prieto

Ana B. Sanchez-Prieto

Dr. in Medieval History, Dr. in Education Sciences
Historiographical Sciences and Techniques
Angela Wright, MD

Angela Wright, MD

Assistant Professor
Emergency Medicine
Anne M. Libby, PhD

Anne M. Libby, PhD

Professor and Vice Chair for Academic Affairs
University of Colorado School of Medicine
Arthur Pliaconis

Arthur Pliaconis

Paramedic
Denver Health Paramedic Division
Brenda J. Allen

Brenda J. Allen

Professor Emerita
Communication
Christine Gold

Christine Gold

MD, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director UCH Well Newborn Unit
Pediatrics
Daniel Nicklas

Daniel Nicklas

Assistant Professor, Director of Primary Care Education for the Pediatrics Residency, Co-medical Director for the Pediatric Call Center
Department of Pediatrics
Daryl Boyd

Daryl Boyd

Masters Student
School of Education, University of Colorado Denver
Dr. Tim "Dr. T" Chamillard

Dr. Tim "Dr. T" Chamillard

Associate Professor
Computer Science
Dr. Jay Lemery, MD

Dr. Jay Lemery, MD

Associate Professor
Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine
Dr. Roger Louis Martínez-Dávila

Dr. Roger Louis Martínez-Dávila

Associate Professor
History
Edward Chow

Edward Chow

Professor
Computer Science
Eve Kutchman

Eve Kutchman

Strategist, Exercise Psychologist
Child Health Advocacy Institute and Lifestyle Medicine
Greg Williams

Greg Williams

Lecturer
Department of Computer Science
Gregory Plett

Gregory Plett

Professor
Electrical and Computer Engineering
Jacob McWilliams

Jacob McWilliams

Director
Gender & Sexuality Center, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus | Women & Gender Center, University of Colorado Denver
Jahangir Karimi

Jahangir Karimi

Professor
Information Systems University of Colorado Denver
John Byrd

John Byrd

Senior Instructor
Managing for Sustainable & Finance
K. Mohrman

K. Mohrman

Clinical Teaching Track Assistant Professor
Ethnic Studies
Karen Hecker

Karen Hecker

Nurse Consultant, Clinical Nurse III
School Health and Child Health Advocacy Institute
Kathrine Lopez

Kathrine Lopez

Paramedic
Denver Health Paramedic Division
Kelly Arora

Kelly Arora

Co-Director, Interprofessional Graduate Certificate & Master of Science in Palliative Care (MSPC), Allied Health Professionals
University
Kenneth Bettenhausen

Kenneth Bettenhausen

Professor
Management
Kristen Walcott-Justice

Kristen Walcott-Justice

Assistant Professor
Department of Computer Science
Laura K. Wiley, PhD

Laura K. Wiley, PhD

Assistant Professor
Division of Biomedical Informatics and Personalized Medicine, Anschutz Medical Campus
Lauren Welch

Lauren Welch

Pediatric Resident Physician
Department of Pediatrics
Mary Kohn, MD

Mary Kohn, MD

Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics
Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado School of Medicine
Maurice Scott

Maurice Scott

MD
University of Colorado - Palliative Medicine
Melissa Wood

Melissa Wood

Faculty Member
University of Colorado Denver Business School, Global Energy Management Program
Michael Mannino

Michael Mannino

Associate Professor
Business School, University of Colorado Denver
Michael J. Orlando

Michael J. Orlando

Lecturer
Global Energy Management, Business School
Michael G. Kahn, MD, PhD

Michael G. Kahn, MD, PhD

Professor of Clinical Informatics
Department of Pediatrics, Anschutz Medical Campus
Nancy Robertson

Nancy Robertson

Nurse Practitioner
University of Colorado Anschutz medical Campus
Oxana Trotsenko

Oxana Trotsenko

Lecturer
Business School
Regina Fink

Regina Fink

Associate Professor
General Internal Medicine
Richard White

Richard White

Assistant Research Professor
Computer Science
Sang-Yoon Chang

Sang-Yoon Chang

Assistant Professor
Computer Science
Stephanie A. Santorico

Stephanie A. Santorico

Ph.D.
Suraj Uttamchandani

Suraj Uttamchandani

Ph.D. Candidate
Department of Counseling and Educational Psychology, Indiana University
Todd Edwards

Todd Edwards

Ph.D.
Whitney Barrett, MD

Whitney Barrett, MD

Assistant Professor
Emergency Medicine
William Bahn

William Bahn

Lecturer
Computer Science
Xiaobo Zhou

Xiaobo Zhou

Professor, Interim Dean
College of Engineering and Applied Sciences
