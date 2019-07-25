In this MOOC, you will learn the history of DDoS attacks and analyze new Mirai IoT Malware and perform source code analysis. you will be provided with a brief overview of DDoS Defense techniques. You learn an Autonomous Anti-DDoS Network called A2D2 for small/medium size organizations to deal with DDoS attacks. A2D2 uses Linux Firewall Rate limiting and Class Based Queueing, and subnet flood detection to handle various DDoS traffic types. You learn the new Intrusion tolerance paradigm with proxy-based multipath routing for DDoS defense. By developing and deploying such a new security mechanism, you can improve performance and reliability of the system at the same time and it does not have to be just an overhead. By the end of this course, you should be able to analyze new DDoS malware, collect forensic evidences, deploy firewall features to reduce the impact of DDoS on your system and develop strategies for dealing with future DDoS attacks.
This course is part of the Advanced System Security Design Specialization
University of Colorado System
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
DDoS Attacks
In this MOOC, you will learn the history of DDoS attacks, get an in-depth look at the characteristics new Mirai IoT Malware attack. You will know how to analyze the Mirai source code and understand its design and implementation details. You will also see how forensic evidences pointed where it was designed. By the end of the course, you are able to take a new DDoS malware and perform detailed analysis and collect forensic evidences.
DDoS Defenses
In this module, you will be provided a brief overview of Basic DDoS Defense techniques. By the end of this course, you should be able to deploy firewall features to reduce the impact of DDoS on your system and develop strategies for dealing with future DDoS attacks.
DDoS Defense Systems and Techniques
In this module, you learn an Autonomous Anti-DDoS Network called A2D2 suitable for small/medium size business to deal DDoS defense. A2D2 uses Linux Firewall Rate limiting and Class Based Queueing, and subnet flood detection to handle various DDoS traffic types. You learn how to analyze effectiveness of these different defense mechanisms. By the end of this course, you should be able to deploy firewall features to reduce the impact of DDoS on your system and develop strategies for dealing with future DDoS attacks.
Intrusion Tolerance with Proxy-based Multipath Routing
In this module you learn a new Intrusion tolerance paradigm with proxy-based multipath routing for DDoS defense. You learn the development of such new security mechanism also improves the performance and reliability of the system, and does not have to be just an overhead.
It is a wonderful course on DDoS basics and defense techniques.
I got to learn many thing regarding Network Security which will help me in future.
This course is one of the best course related to Network security. Additional resources were very useful especially the thesis about A2D2 network. Questions are also very nice and conceptual.
Need some updates with different content in the course. Really helpful to understand DDOS Attacks
About the Advanced System Security Design Specialization
This specialization is intended for intermediate level learners with basic programming skills and basic cybersecurity knowledge. Through this course learner will learn about advanced secure software techniques such as those for cloud computing, TOR, web-based cryptography, and geo-location/context based access control. With these techniques, learners will be better prepared to implement new security and privacy preserving data security features, to perform secure system design and implementation, vulnerability analysis, and Securely Provision (SP), Operate and Maintain (OM), Oversee and Govern (OV), Protect and Defend (PR), Analyze (AN), Collect and Operate (CO), and investigate (IN) tasks.
