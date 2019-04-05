Chevron Left
In this MOOC, you will learn the history of DDoS attacks and analyze new Mirai IoT Malware and perform source code analysis. you will be provided with a brief overview of DDoS Defense techniques. You learn an Autonomous Anti-DDoS Network called A2D2 for small/medium size organizations to deal with DDoS attacks. A2D2 uses Linux Firewall Rate limiting and Class Based Queueing, and subnet flood detection to handle various DDoS traffic types. You learn the new Intrusion tolerance paradigm with proxy-based multipath routing for DDoS defense. By developing and deploying such a new security mechanism, you can improve performance and reliability of the system at the same time and it does not have to be just an overhead. By the end of this course, you should be able to analyze new DDoS malware, collect forensic evidences, deploy firewall features to reduce the impact of DDoS on your system and develop strategies for dealing with future DDoS attacks. For the pre-requisites, we recommend the learners take the Design and Analyze Secure Networked Systems course to learn the basic security concepts and principles and take the Secure Networked System with Firewall and IDS courses to learn the basic firewall and IDS systems....

SK

Jul 25, 2019

This course is one of the best course related to Network security. Additional resources were very useful especially the thesis about A2D2 network. Questions are also very nice and conceptual.

FK

Aug 27, 2019

Need some updates with different content in the course. Really helpful to understand DDOS Attacks

By Marko K

Apr 5, 2019

unfortunately I did not understand that English dialect.

It was difficult for me to understand what he was talking about. The automatic subtitle does not recognize a lot of words. Most of information in course are outdated.

By Ionut M C

May 16, 2019

Mr. Chow is a really good instructor. Definitely worth it.

By yogesh p

Jul 2, 2019

voice is not clear

By Harsh T

Nov 6, 2018

Please add some practical task and improve some Docs. like don't add pdf of 170+ pages no one is going to read them ,add as more as Videos

By Emanuele L

May 9, 2020

can't understand almost anything because of the difficult dialect..

By Harshvardhan W

Apr 15, 2019

I am currently in college and my college doesn't have many cybersec courses. This one is great for beginners and is easy to understand if you give it time. Despite getting you used to the terminology used when handling DDoS attacks, it will teach you the methodologies used to mitigate, thwart or tolerate them. It won't teach you step-by-step how to implement those, but it isn't hard to learn it yourself if you're curious enough.

By Kuba

Nov 18, 2018

It is a very interesting course. Although most of the materials are quite old, surprisingly, they are still valid. The information is practical and detailed. You can check the Linux commands yourself.

By Ayesha S D

Oct 31, 2020

I got to learn many thing regarding Network Security which will help me in future.

By Scribble R

May 28, 2020

it was Amazing learning experience . I recommended please enroll the course

By Fernando A F

Oct 29, 2020

Excelente, muy completo y con muy buenos links de información complementaria

By Udit A

Apr 17, 2020

It is a wonderful course on DDoS basics and defense techniques.

By Pawan C

Oct 9, 2020

Every cybersecurity expert have to do this course

By SAI S K

Jun 9, 2020

excellent material and explaination

By SUMIT

Jan 27, 2020

nice course for knowledge enhancing

By Александр С

Mar 9, 2021

Good course for gaining knowledge

By Charles H

Jan 12, 2022

Extremely interesting class!

By ALI E

Jun 19, 2020

very useful thank you

By Fer C

Apr 19, 2019

Really productive.

By Meghana S

Oct 5, 2021

very good course

By ASIF A

Sep 8, 2021

it was very good

By Dennis A

Apr 1, 2020

Good Job

By Sourav K

Jul 16, 2020

Good

By Isha J

Jan 3, 2022

Week 3 parts could be remade as they are not very clear. I had difficulty in understanding the accent of the instructor but the subtitles were great help. A good course with lots of resources and in-depth clarity of mostly all concepts.

