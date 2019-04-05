SK
Jul 25, 2019
This course is one of the best course related to Network security. Additional resources were very useful especially the thesis about A2D2 network. Questions are also very nice and conceptual.
FK
Aug 27, 2019
Need some updates with different content in the course. Really helpful to understand DDOS Attacks
By Marko K•
Apr 5, 2019
unfortunately I did not understand that English dialect.
It was difficult for me to understand what he was talking about. The automatic subtitle does not recognize a lot of words. Most of information in course are outdated.
By Ionut M C•
May 16, 2019
Mr. Chow is a really good instructor. Definitely worth it.
By yogesh p•
Jul 2, 2019
voice is not clear
By Harsh T•
Nov 6, 2018
Please add some practical task and improve some Docs. like don't add pdf of 170+ pages no one is going to read them ,add as more as Videos
By Emanuele L•
May 9, 2020
can't understand almost anything because of the difficult dialect..
By Harshvardhan W•
Apr 15, 2019
I am currently in college and my college doesn't have many cybersec courses. This one is great for beginners and is easy to understand if you give it time. Despite getting you used to the terminology used when handling DDoS attacks, it will teach you the methodologies used to mitigate, thwart or tolerate them. It won't teach you step-by-step how to implement those, but it isn't hard to learn it yourself if you're curious enough.
By Kuba•
Nov 18, 2018
It is a very interesting course. Although most of the materials are quite old, surprisingly, they are still valid. The information is practical and detailed. You can check the Linux commands yourself.
By Shubham K•
Jul 26, 2019
This course is one of the best course related to Network security. Additional resources were very useful especially the thesis about A2D2 network. Questions are also very nice and conceptual.
By fabrice k•
Aug 28, 2019
Need some updates with different content in the course. Really helpful to understand DDOS Attacks
By Ayesha S D•
Oct 31, 2020
I got to learn many thing regarding Network Security which will help me in future.
By Scribble R•
May 28, 2020
it was Amazing learning experience . I recommended please enroll the course
By Fernando A F•
Oct 29, 2020
Excelente, muy completo y con muy buenos links de información complementaria
By Udit A•
Apr 17, 2020
It is a wonderful course on DDoS basics and defense techniques.
By Pawan C•
Oct 9, 2020
Every cybersecurity expert have to do this course
By SAI S K•
Jun 9, 2020
excellent material and explaination
By SUMIT•
Jan 27, 2020
nice course for knowledge enhancing
By Александр С•
Mar 9, 2021
Good course for gaining knowledge
By Charles H•
Jan 12, 2022
Extremely interesting class!
By ALI E•
Jun 19, 2020
very useful thank you
By Fer C•
Apr 19, 2019
Really productive.
By Meghana S•
Oct 5, 2021
very good course
By ASIF A•
Sep 8, 2021
it was very good
By Dennis A•
Apr 1, 2020
Good Job
By Sourav K•
Jul 16, 2020
Good
By Isha J•
Jan 3, 2022
Week 3 parts could be remade as they are not very clear. I had difficulty in understanding the accent of the instructor but the subtitles were great help. A good course with lots of resources and in-depth clarity of mostly all concepts.