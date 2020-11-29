In this MOOC, we will learn about TOR basic concept and see how they protect the security and privacy of users and resist censorship. We will examine how TOR realize the anonymity and utilize its service by downloading and using Tor browser software. A recent attack on TOR’s application flow control called sniper attacks is analyzed. We introduce the hidden service provided by TOR and show how it can be denonymized. We will learn how to setup a hidden server to provide web service on AWS instance. We will also learn the best practices and operational security in providing the hidden services. We will learn how to manage the hidden server using Tor circuit and configure the web server not to reveal the software version information. We also show how it can be defended. To improve TOR’s performance, we discuss the cloud based TOR and their implementation.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Onion Routing (TOR)
In this module, we learn the basic concepts of Tor network for protecting the privacy of Tor users and how to use the Tor browser features to access the web sites while preserving the anonimity, change the entry guard and exit node of the Tor circuit, learn how to setup Tor software package on a Linux machine and start its service, and use torify to run network commands, such as ssh or curl command, but use a Tor circuit as an outgoing connection
Hidden Service on TOR and their Attacks
In this module, we learn how the hidden service architecture and protocol work, and how to set up the hidden server to provide network services on the Tor network without revealing the public IP address. We also learn the best practice of managing the hidden server anonymously and hide the version information of web server, OS, and installed software packages.
Censorship Systems
In this module we learn the basic components of the censorship systems, the censor model and the related challenges. We learn to define the censor's sphere of influence and sphere of visibility, and their impact on the techniques that can be deployed by the censorship systems. We will be able to describe the basic components of the censor's attack model, explain different fingerprinting methods and evaluating their strength and weakness. We will study different direct censorship method and learn the limitations imposed upon the range of censorship actions.
Censorship Resistance System (CRS)
In this module, we will learn the two main functional components of censorship resistance system (CRS) and explain the steps to establish the CRS communications. We will understand the operating requirements for establishing the CRS communications and learn the techniques for hiding information and avoid tracking using CRS channels. We will learn the basic CRS properties shared by CRS' and their purposes. We will comprehend different methods for obtaining CRS credentials and reduce faking/testing of them. We will be able to deploy different schemes for resisting active probing, identify different schemes to establish user trust. We will learn how to implement methods for evading censor detection and blocking. We will understand various methods for protecting publisher information and current open and active CRS research areas.
The course was excellent but I had some difficulty listening because of the pronunciations, other than that it was an excellent course.
Very good Course. I learned lots of new things about TOR ,Censorship and Censorship Resistance System (CRS). Thanks.
This specialization is intended for intermediate level learners with basic programming skills and basic cybersecurity knowledge. Through this course learner will learn about advanced secure software techniques such as those for cloud computing, TOR, web-based cryptography, and geo-location/context based access control. With these techniques, learners will be better prepared to implement new security and privacy preserving data security features, to perform secure system design and implementation, vulnerability analysis, and Securely Provision (SP), Operate and Maintain (OM), Oversee and Govern (OV), Protect and Defend (PR), Analyze (AN), Collect and Operate (CO), and investigate (IN) tasks.
