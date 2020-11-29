About this Course

2,567 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Advanced System Security Design Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Advanced System Security Design Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

The Onion Routing (TOR)

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Hidden Service on TOR and their Attacks

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Censorship Systems

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Censorship Resistance System (CRS)

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SECURITY AND PRIVACY IN TOR NETWORK

View all reviews

About the Advanced System Security Design Specialization

Advanced System Security Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder