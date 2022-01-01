- DDoS attacks and defenses
- Cloud Computing Security
- Security and Privacy in Tor network
- geolocation-based access control
- Attribute-Based Access Control
Advanced System Security Design Specialization
Advanced Secure System Design and Analysis Skills. Apply state of art techniques and tools to design, analyze, and implement critical cyber systems
Understand basic cloud services and its application and how to work with AWS cloud computing resources.
Understand, analyze and evaluate DDoS attacks, detection and prevention techniques.
Understand and apply basic security and privacy in TOR network and blockchain systems.
Understand geo-location/attribute based access security and learn how to apply XACML in ABAC systems.
With high available AWS load balancing cluster project, the learners apply the knowledge and skills of cloud computing security to demonstrate the abilities to create high available secure systems; with anonymous TOR browser and hidden server project, the learners apply the knowledge and skills of security and privacy in censorship resistance systems to protect the anonymity of the users or servers; with secure geo-coding project, the learners apply apply the knowledge and skills of RBAC/ABAC and context-aware access controls to implement secure data delivery service using web crypto and geolocaiton API.
Basic computer science background
Cloud Computing Security
In this MOOC, we will learn Cloud Computing basics using AWS as an example, We will guide you to create AWS account, planning AWS resources for your cloud systems, create AWS EC2 instances, access them and configure the popular LAMP web services with MySQL database. We will guide you to create user accounts for your programmer or operators using AWS Identify and Access management GUI, Register your domain name and setup DNS entry for your servers using AWS Route 53 in 22 mintues! and show you how to use AWS Command Line interface to create and managing instances and services programmatically. We then introduce AWS Load balancing feature, create load balancing cluster for scalability and reliability. We also demonstrate how to diagnose the problem introduced by the health check and firewall restriction conflicts. By the end of this course, you should be able to create your own web cluster with mysql databases, setup your users with credentials to manage your AWS resources/virtual machines either through their management control interface or using AWS CLI API using scripts. You will also learn the best practice in cloud security and debugging service interaction issues may arise in the cloud systems.
DDoS Attacks and Defenses
In this MOOC, you will learn the history of DDoS attacks and analyze new Mirai IoT Malware and perform source code analysis. you will be provided with a brief overview of DDoS Defense techniques. You learn an Autonomous Anti-DDoS Network called A2D2 for small/medium size organizations to deal with DDoS attacks. A2D2 uses Linux Firewall Rate limiting and Class Based Queueing, and subnet flood detection to handle various DDoS traffic types. You learn the new Intrusion tolerance paradigm with proxy-based multipath routing for DDoS defense. By developing and deploying such a new security mechanism, you can improve performance and reliability of the system at the same time and it does not have to be just an overhead. By the end of this course, you should be able to analyze new DDoS malware, collect forensic evidences, deploy firewall features to reduce the impact of DDoS on your system and develop strategies for dealing with future DDoS attacks.
Security and Privacy in TOR Network
In this MOOC, we will learn about TOR basic concept and see how they protect the security and privacy of users and resist censorship. We will examine how TOR realize the anonymity and utilize its service by downloading and using Tor browser software. A recent attack on TOR’s application flow control called sniper attacks is analyzed. We introduce the hidden service provided by TOR and show how it can be denonymized. We will learn how to setup a hidden server to provide web service on AWS instance. We will also learn the best practices and operational security in providing the hidden services. We will learn how to manage the hidden server using Tor circuit and configure the web server not to reveal the software version information. We also show how it can be defended. To improve TOR’s performance, we discuss the cloud based TOR and their implementation.
Advanced System Security Topics
In this MOOC, we learn RBAC and ABAC access control to facilitate the specification and management of access policies. We learn examples of how RBAC is supported by modern systems such as Docker and AWS IAM. We learn XACML 3.0 and an ABAC implementation for controling secure access to web documents and network resources with attribute certificates, and XACML architecture components. We show how to exhance the data security with GeoEncryption, Secure Enhanced Geolocking, and R2D2 concepts which deliver data to right places via right path. We show how Google Map and Web Crytpo
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
