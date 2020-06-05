About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Computational Thinking with Beginning C Programming Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Arrays

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 72 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Strings

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 66 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Abstraction and Problem Decomposition

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Functions

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 62 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

