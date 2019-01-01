Associate Professor
Tim "Dr. T" Chamillard is an Associate Professor in the Computer Science Department at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS), where he teaches game development classes and runs the Bachelor of Innovation™ in Game Design and Development program. He also spent 5½ years as an indie game developer in a company he started with his two sons.
Dr. T spent 6 years teaching at the U.S. Air Force Academy and has been teaching at UCCS since January 2003. He's the recipient of the Outstanding Military Educator in Computer Science award from the Air Force Academy and the College of Engineering and Applied Science Outstanding Teacher of the Year award from UCCS.