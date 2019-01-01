Profile

Dr. Tim "Dr. T" Chamillard

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Tim "Dr. T" Chamillard is an Associate Professor in the Computer Science Department at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS), where he teaches game development classes and runs the Bachelor of Innovation™ in Game Design and Development program. He also spent 5½ years as an indie game developer in a company he started with his two sons.

    Dr. T spent 6 years teaching at the U.S. Air Force Academy and has been teaching at UCCS since January 2003. He's the recipient of the Outstanding Military Educator in Computer Science award from the Air Force Academy and the College of Engineering and Applied Science Outstanding Teacher of the Year award from UCCS.

    Courses

    Intermediate Object-Oriented Programming for Unreal Games

    Introduction to C++ Programming and Unreal

    Abstraction, Problem Decomposition, and Functions

    More C# Programming and Unity

    Intermediate Object-Oriented Programming for Unity Games

    More C++ Programming and Unreal

    C# Class Development

    Data Structures and Design Patterns for Game Developers

    Simulation, Algorithm Analysis, and Pointers

    Introduction to C# Programming and Unity

    Data Analysis and Representation, Selection and Iteration

    C++ Class Development

    Algorithms, Data Collection, and Starting to Code

