This course is the third course in the specialization about learning how to develop video games using the C# programming language and the Unity game engine on Windows or Mac. Why use C# and Unity instead of some other language and game engine? Well, C# is a really good language for learning how to program and then programming professionally. Also, the Unity game engine is very popular with indie game developers; Unity games were downloaded 16,000,000,000 times in 2016! Finally, C# is one of the programming languages you can use in the Unity environment.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Abstraction and Console App Classes
In this module, you'll learn about abstraction, which is all about deciding what details matter (and what details don't) as we develop a solution to a particular problem. You'll also learn how to design and implement a console app class.
A Closer Look at Methods
In this module, we'll look more closely at how methods work, including how parameters work and how we return a value from a method.
Unity Classes
In this module, you'll learn how to design and implement a class for use in a Unity game.
Strings and Unity Audio
In this module, you'll learn about strings and how we can use them in both console apps and Unity games. You'll also learn how to add sound effects to your Unity games.
About the C# Programming for Unity Game Development Specialization
This specialization is intended for beginning programmers who want to learn how to program Unity games using C#. The first course assumes no programming experience, and throughout the 5 courses in the specialization you'll learn how to program in C# and how to use that C# knowledge to program Unity games. The C# and Unity material in the first 4 courses in the specialization is slightly more comprehensive than the content in the first 2 game programming courses at UCCS.
