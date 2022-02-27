About this Course

12,706 recent views
Course 3 of 4 in the
C# Programming for Unity Game Development Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Crt0
  • For Loop
  • Console Applications
  • Foreach Loop
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Abstraction and Console App Classes

9 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 78 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

A Closer Look at Methods

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Unity Classes

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Strings and Unity Audio

8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 60 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

About the C# Programming for Unity Game Development Specialization

C# Programming for Unity Game Development

