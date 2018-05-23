This course is all about starting to learn how to develop video games using the C# programming language and the Unity game engine on Windows or Mac. Why use C# and Unity instead of some other language and game engine? Well, C# is a really good language for learning how to program and then programming professionally. Also, the Unity game engine is very popular with indie game developers; Unity games were downloaded 16,000,000,000 times in 2016! Finally, C# is one of the programming languages you can use in the Unity environment.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Video Game Development
- C Sharp (C#) (Programming Language)
- Unity (User Interface)
- Game Programming
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Starting to Program
In this module, you'll learn about the course and get Unity installed and configured. You'll write your first C# console application and your first C# script in Unity.
Data Types, Variables, and Constants
In this module, you'll learn how information is stored in the computer using binary and you'll learn how data types tell us how to interpret the bits and memory and what operations we can perform on those bits. You'll also learn about the most commonly-used numeric types in C#, you'll get some practice reading documentation (which programmers do all the time!), and you'll learn how to use the debugger to find and fix bugs in your code.
Classes and Objects
In this module, you'll learn the foundational concepts in the Object-Oriented (OO) paradigm. This paradigm is incredibly useful in game development, because it models our software system as a set of software objects that interact with each other. Those concepts map nicely to games, which typically include lots of game entities that interact with each other. You'll learn how to actually use classes and objects in your code as well.
Unity 2D Basics
In this module, you'll learn some of the basic ideas behind using Unity to develop 2D games. You'll also learn how we can make decisions in our code.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.25%
- 4 stars15.82%
- 3 stars3.51%
- 2 stars0.96%
- 1 star2.44%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO C# PROGRAMMING AND UNITY
Simple and systematic instructions with appropriate exercise materials make this course a perfect beginners guide for unity. Learning from Dr. T has been a great experience.
If you have never done any coding this is going to be a though be rewarding class. The lectures are given in an upbeat and quick tempo, which I enjoyed. I plan to take the next course.
The last two assignments were a bit tough but that's okay when the required lessons for those have been well taught. They were kind of undercooked for the last two weeks.
Great Course!! Many challenges!! Week 3 and Week 4 programming assignments were a little hazy in description. I had to sift a lot through internet to pass these assignments.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.