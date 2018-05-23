About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Video Game Development
  • C Sharp (C#) (Programming Language)
  • Unity (User Interface)
  • Game Programming
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Starting to Program

Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Data Types, Variables, and Constants

Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Classes and Objects

Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Unity 2D Basics

Reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

