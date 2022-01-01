- Video Game Development
- C Sharp (C#) (Programming Language)
- Unity (User Interface)
- Game Programming
- Crt0
- For Loop
- Console Applications
- Foreach Loop
C# Programming for Unity Game Development Specialization
Learn to Program Unity Games with C#. Learn C# programming and how to use C# in Unity games
Each of the courses includes 10-20 exercises designed to teach you small concepts in C# and Unity. You'll also develop several larger C# console applications and Unity prototypes as well as 2 complete games, all of them designed to teach you important C# and Unity concepts. In the capstone course, you'll implement your own game idea using Unity and C#.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to C# Programming and Unity
This course is all about starting to learn how to develop video games using the C# programming language and the Unity game engine on Windows or Mac. Why use C# and Unity instead of some other language and game engine? Well, C# is a really good language for learning how to program and then programming professionally. Also, the Unity game engine is very popular with indie game developers; Unity games were downloaded 16,000,000,000 times in 2016! Finally, C# is one of the programming languages you can use in the Unity environment.
More C# Programming and Unity
More C# Programming and Unity

This course is the second course in the specialization about learning how to develop video games using the C# programming language and the Unity game engine on Windows or Mac.
C# Class Development
C# Class Development

This course is the third course in the specialization about learning how to develop video games using the C# programming language and the Unity game engine on Windows or Mac.
Intermediate Object-Oriented Programming for Unity Games
Intermediate Object-Oriented Programming for Unity Games

This course is the fourth course in the specialization about learning how to develop video games using the C# programming language and the Unity game engine on Windows or Mac.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
