Game programming is writing the code that makes video games work. It's a part of the broader field of video game development, and it is, more specifically, the development of video game software. Game programming is based heavily on mathematics and programming logic, and it often includes specific programming languages, such as C Sharp. It also includes digital art, planning game concepts, and sound design to create gaming experiences that keep users playing and sharing games.
Some opportunities that learning game programming can make available to you are working on a team with other programming professionals and artists to develop video game designs. This type of work is both highly analytical and extremely creative, so you could gain the chance to use both imagination and logic as part of your work if you go into the field of video game development. You may also find the experience of learning about game programming interesting and exciting.
Taking online courses on Coursera can help you learn game programming by covering the range of information from basic, beginner level programming through intermediate-level skills, such as using Python to create a game, and advanced courses such as more complex game development on PyGame. Select the courses on Coursera that complement your programming skill level, and then move through the courses at your own pace while developing a portfolio of your hands-on work.
To know if learning game programming is right for you, consider whether you enjoy exploring and discovering new ways to solve recurring problems and if you have strong mathematical skills or are willing to work on learning advanced math. It helps to be passionate about technology and driven to understand why things work the way they do. You also ideally need to be self-motivated, a person who takes initiative, and comfortable with linear thinking because game programming requires solving a lot of logic problems. Even though a team is typically involved in the creation of a game, game programmers spend most of their time alone and deep in thought, so it may also help if you're a person who is comfortable with a lot of quiet time for deep thinking.