About this Course

33,512 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Nash Equilibrium
  • Game Theory
  • Strategic Planning
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Tokyo

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(7,366 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Why Do We Need Game Theory, and What Does it Tell Us?

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 91 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Understanding Nash equilibrium

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 89 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Rationality, Knowledge, and Evolution in Games

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 94 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Sustaining Cooperation

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 123 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WELCOME TO GAME THEORY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder