Michihiro Kandori received his Ph.D. in Economics from Stanford University in 1989. He worked as an Assistant Professor at The University of Pennsylvania from 1989 and at Princeton University from 1990, before he joined the Faculty of Economics at The University of Tokyo in 1992. Currently, he is University Professor at the University of Tokyo. Professor Kandori is a Fellow of the Econometric Society and the Game Theory Society. His seminal papers about social norms (1992) and evolutionary game theory (1993) together have received more than 4,000 citations to date, according to Google Scholar.