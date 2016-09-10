Popularized by movies such as "A Beautiful Mind", game theory is the mathematical modeling of strategic interaction among rational (and irrational) agents. Over four weeks of lectures, this advanced course considers how to design interactions between agents in order to achieve good social outcomes. Three main topics are covered: social choice theory (i.e., collective decision making and voting systems), mechanism design, and auctions.
Social Choice
Mechanism Design
Efficient Mechanisms
Auctions
Outstanding course on Game Theory. Provides excellent mathematical and logical treatment of the concepts and theory. A perfect stepping stone for researchers willing to pursue their research in Gam
An excellent resource to learn Game Theory, I would say at a graduate level. This course helped me a lot!
This was a wonderful and very mathematically intensive course, but completing all the quizzes gave a great sense of accomplishment and developed my understanding of game theory and its various facets.
Good intro to some applications of GT, particularly on auctions. A bit drier than part one.
