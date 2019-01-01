Crea una propuesta de negocio con Visme
Al final de este proyecto, tendrás todas las habilidades básicas para crear una propuesta comercial utilizando Visme, una herramienta en línea para diseñar y editar imágenes de marketing. Podrás diseñar una propuesta de negocio profesional en la que describas tu empresa y tu oferta. Este proyecto está destinado a profesionales de todos los niveles, pequeñas y medianas empresas, personas que nunca han utilizado Visme para crear contenido empresarial. Es ideal para las personas que deseen utilizar Visme para sus proyectos profesionales.
Este proyecto requiere conocimientos básicos de navegación por Internet y Negocios/Marketing.
visme
Business Strategy
Business Plan
Entrepreneurship
Business Writing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una cuenta en Visme
Diseña la portada y el índice de tu propuesta de Negocio con Visme
Presenta tu negocio con Visme
Presenta tu oferta y sus características con Visme
Indica el precio de tu oferta con Visme
