First Steps in Visme
Acquire knowledge of how to navigate Visme menus and tools.
Create a simple project in Visme applying graphic design tools.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Acquire knowledge of how to navigate Visme menus and tools.
Create a simple project in Visme applying graphic design tools.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will have learned how to create and design simple projects using the free version of Visme. Visme is a web based graphic design platform that helps you create visual content online. This project is an introduction to Visme and is directed towards learners who don’t have any experience using the platform Visme. Learners can easily create and implement creative edits alone or as a team with online design tools to use when marketing their business. We can use Visme to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration.
Visme is an excellent tool for small businesses and professionals who wish to advertise their businesses.
Marketing
Marketing Strategy
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a free Visme account.
Acquire knowledge of how to navigate Visme menus and tools.
Individualize a Visme template to create a smartphone background.
Create a simple project in Visme applying graphic design tools.
Save and share your Visme projects.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.