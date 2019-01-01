Profile

Yoav Shoham

Professor

    Bio

    Yoav Shoham received his PhD in computer science from Yale University in 1987, and has been a Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University since then. His research interests include logic-based knowledge representation, game theory, and electronic commerce. He has published numerous articles in these areas, and five books. The last one, Essentials of Game Theory (co-written with K. Leyton-Brown), covers the material in this course. Prof. Shoham has also founded several successful internet companies.

    Courses

    Game Theory

    Game Theory II: Advanced Applications

