Yoav Shoham received his PhD in computer science from Yale University in 1987, and has been a Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University since then. His research interests include logic-based knowledge representation, game theory, and electronic commerce. He has published numerous articles in these areas, and five books. The last one, Essentials of Game Theory (co-written with K. Leyton-Brown), covers the material in this course. Prof. Shoham has also founded several successful internet companies.