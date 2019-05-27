Popularized by movies such as "A Beautiful Mind," game theory is the mathematical modeling of strategic interaction among rational (and irrational) agents. Beyond what we call `games' in common language, such as chess, poker, soccer, etc., it includes the modeling of conflict among nations, political campaigns, competition among firms, and trading behavior in markets such as the NYSE. How could you begin to model keyword auctions, and peer to peer file-sharing networks, without accounting for the incentives of the people using them? The course will provide the basics: representing games and strategies, the extensive form (which computer scientists call game trees), Bayesian games (modeling things like auctions), repeated and stochastic games, and more. We'll include a variety of examples including classic games and a few applications.
Game TheoryStanford University
- Game Theory
- Backward Induction
- Bayesian Game
- Problem Solving
Stanford University
The University of British Columbia
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Introduction and Overview
Introduction, overview, uses of game theory, some applications and examples, and formal definitions of: the normal form, payoffs, strategies, pure strategy Nash equilibrium, dominant strategies
Week 2: Mixed-Strategy Nash Equilibrium
pure and mixed strategy Nash equilibria
Week 3: Alternate Solution Concepts
Iterative removal of strictly dominated strategies, minimax strategies and the minimax theorem for zero-sum game, correlated equilibria
Week 4: Extensive-Form Games
Perfect information games: trees, players assigned to nodes, payoffs, backward Induction, subgame perfect equilibrium, introduction to imperfect-information games, mixed versus behavioral strategies.
Reviews
First of all ,I would like to thank coursera for providing us such a wonderful platform. Learning with coursera was a great experience and and I really loved Learning game theory.
Overall, a good introductory course with clear presentations and challenging tests. However, one of the professors is more difficult to follow as the pace of presentation is not fluid.
I enjoyed learning about Game theory. The course syllabus was extremely interesting and pushed me to read and research more about Game theory. It has helped me a lot with my personal growth.
Few of the topics lack enough explanation to solve the assignments. But the discussion forums were really helpful with the mentors clarifying a lot of doubts. Overall enjoyed the course!
