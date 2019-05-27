About this Course

172,701 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Game Theory
  • Backward Induction
  • Bayesian Game
  • Problem Solving
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Stanford University

Placeholder

The University of British Columbia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up91%(33,322 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Introduction and Overview

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 80 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: Mixed-Strategy Nash Equilibrium

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 76 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Alternate Solution Concepts

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 64 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: Extensive-Form Games

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 101 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GAME THEORY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder