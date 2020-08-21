This course is a stand-alone course that builds on the knowledge included in the C# Programming for Unity Game Development Specialization, so the course assumes you have the prerequisite knowledge from that Specialization. You should make sure you have that knowledge, either by taking those courses or from personal experience, before tackling this course. Throughout this course you'll build on your foundational C# and Unity knowledge by developing more robust games with better object-oriented designs using various data structures and design patterns.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Dynamic Arrays and Algorithm Analysis
Linked Lists and Graphs
Stacks, Queues, and Trees
Design Patterns
I liked this course and learned a lot in it. Thank you :))
Great! Thank you! It was very interesting and useful!
Excellent instructor, and I have found his general programming techniques to be quite insightful as I learn more.
Learnt a lot about data structures. The only thing I would improve on is giving additional instruction on the last assignment. Very good course though.
