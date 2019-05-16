DC
Jun 28, 2018
Some concepts were really challenging and the course was much more demanding than any other course in the specialization. In any case, it was extremely rewarding to get to the end! Thanks, Dr. T!
AB
Oct 23, 2020
Excellent instructor, and I have found his general programming techniques to be quite insightful as I learn more.
By Raivis J•
May 16, 2019
Week2 had a particularly vaguely explained assignment, with in my opinion a bit overcomplicated waypoint, graph node and list structures. It boils down to focusing studying a particular algorithm and it's implementation in a specific pre-created game code but not the general concept of the lecture material.
By Tanim J•
Nov 2, 2020
If you have done the previous 3 courses, definitely don't miss this course. The previous three is more of an introduction to coding and unity, but in this course algorithms and other well established structured are taught, which are not only good for game development, but also very important for any good programmer.
By Marek H•
Jul 22, 2020
Great course as always! This one goes much more in-depth into software engineering principles, not just for game design but for general use. It's a hard course if you're just encountering these concepts for the first time, but Dr. T is an excellent teacher and the assignments have a lot of help to make them doable.
By Ran C•
Dec 20, 2018
Thanks you sooooooooooo much!!! Like this course !!!Can't found other professor so interesting as you! In Less than one month, I can do sth with AI (fundamental of course haha)and some design patterns! Amazing! (sorry for my English hhh)
By Борох Д С•
Aug 16, 2021
Every structure has implementation in C#. I like how graphs were explained and implemented. 'Design patterns' section could be more concrete.
By Eman A•
Aug 22, 2020
I liked this course and learned a lot in it. Thank you :))
By Andres G E•
Sep 8, 2020
This is not the best course in the series. Seriously lower level than the previous series of courses in the specialization. Help is limited, resources are limited and most of the course requires knowledge of previous concepts that are not covered. The code for the projects and exercises poorly indented.
The positives, it is the last course before the capstone project.
By Mostafa Z•
Nov 28, 2020
I wish I can meet Dr Tim personally and thank him deeply for this specialization. It was a pleasure to go into this journey. I had lots of doubts that I won't make it to the end but now I can't be prouder. This course was so demanding but worth all the effort. The more you put time and effort in solving the exercises and assignments, the more you gain deep knowledge and practice in important topics of programming like object-oriented programming and design patterns.
By Nathaniel M•
Nov 13, 2020
Hardest course in the specialization in my opinion, but I really enjoyed it and has definitely taught me a lot. The major things that I learned in this was:
-Data Structures such as Trees, Graphs, Stacks, Linked Lists, etc.
-Get a better understanding on how to creating more time-efficient and scalable code
-How to sort arrays, List, etc.
-Basic understanding of interfaces
-Basic A.I decision making by learning how to search through graphs and trees
By Leonel E R H•
Oct 20, 2020
I have always loved playing videogames and my programming experience was limited to some arduino in high school. I joined this course because I wanted to learn progamming in a way I cannot not be motivated. After this course, I am able not only to create some Unity games in C#, but also some scripts for Google Apps Script (kind of java), and probably in any language, thanks to the great explanations given by Dr. T.
By Ariya S•
Sep 26, 2020
A M A Z I N G course and specialization!
This specialization gives me a lot more confidence and experience in c# programming and Unity.
Cannot forget to mention the instructor! Dr.T! His teaching is fascinating and well-paced
By Danilo C•
Jun 28, 2018
Some concepts were really challenging and the course was much more demanding than any other course in the specialization. In any case, it was extremely rewarding to get to the end! Thanks, Dr. T!
By Vicente L•
Jun 15, 2020
The teacher is the best. All courses are SPECTACULAR! very good exercises, quizzes, homework and very good classes explained. is impossible not love to the Dr Tim.
By Karim Z•
Dec 11, 2020
Wow, thank you so much Dr.T for the virtual company in the four course journey. I will miss you so much. Perfect specialization
By Adam B•
Oct 24, 2020
Excellent instructor, and I have found his general programming techniques to be quite insightful as I learn more.
By José M P C•
Apr 4, 2021
Thanks very much for this course, help me to start understand the Big O analysis, also for the design patterns!
By Vijit R•
Jul 10, 2021
Learned a lot of useful data structures like graph and nodes along with some algorithms. Great Course!
By Johan S•
Nov 20, 2020
Excellent introduction, everything is well explained and the assignments at the appropriate level
By Jiří A•
Jan 29, 2021
This one was the most usefull course of all the specialization courses, in my opinion.
By Jorge E D l T•
Dec 10, 2020
Amazing course and awesome instructor. Thanks for making this great specialization!
By Zheng L•
Jul 14, 2018
this course contains well illustrated knowledge of coding with good depth
By Sergey K•
Sep 27, 2020
Great! Thank you! It was very interesting and useful!
By Alfonso E S P•
Jul 3, 2019
Super intense and interesting course
By Gabriel C G•
Jun 14, 2020
Very interesting class!
By amadou d•
Aug 2, 2021
Excellent! Thank You.