Java Arrays and Loops
In this project you will read weather data from a file and populate an Array with the file data. The data is then sorted in an Array, and output to another file. Loops are used in a Java program whenever a sequence of code must be repeated. A common use for a while loop is to read data from a file, where the file is of unknown length. A for loop, on the other hand is often used when the repeat count of a code sequence is known. A common use of a for loop is to iterate through an array. An Array is a list of items of a fixed size where each entry is the same type of data. The array could contain numbers, Strings of characters, or a user-defined data type. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Java Exception Handling
Java For Loops
Java Arrays
Java File Processing
Java While Loops
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Analyze the data and create a Java Class to handle the data.
Create and Populate a Java Array with sample data.
Use a while loop to scan the data file and save the number of entries in the file.
Create the Array of Objects containing weather data.
Sort the weather data and store it in a file.
