This course is the fourth course in the specialization about learning how to develop video games using the C# programming language and the Unity game engine on Windows or Mac. Why use C# and Unity instead of some other language and game engine? Well, C# is a really good language for learning how to program and then programming professionally. Also, the Unity game engine is very popular with indie game developers; Unity games were downloaded 16,000,000,000 times in 2016! Finally, C# is one of the programming languages you can use in the Unity environment.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Exceptions and File IO
Inheritance and Polymorphism
Event Handling and Menus
Feed the Teddies
Useful to Learn Implementation of many things Especially EVENTS
it is a great course but its difficulty level increases a notch compared to the previous 2 courses. It will help you build your gaming technicalities by alot
what a struggle. event handling was quite different.
Very good in depth game programming and design, much more linux friendly than the previous two courses but still bad support
