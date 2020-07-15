About this Course

11,578 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 54 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 54 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(1,047 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

12 hours to complete

Exceptions and File IO

12 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 70 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Inheritance and Polymorphism

10 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 51 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Event Handling and Menus

10 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 63 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Feed the Teddies

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 59 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERMEDIATE OBJECT-ORIENTED PROGRAMMING FOR UNITY GAMES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder