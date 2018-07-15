CT
Jun 3, 2020
This really is an amazing course and Dr. T is a wonderful lecturer. He has helped me understand concepts I have been struggling to understand thus far.
Apr 12, 2021
Amazing course, week 3 and 4 were kind of taught in a rush, could have done those topics more slowly and in detail.\n\nAmazing concise videos by Dr. T.
By Annabel S•
Jul 15, 2018
Most of it was good, but he could have explained event systems and how to implement them a lot better.
By Maria B•
Feb 4, 2019
It's the 3rd course of the specialization I took here, and this one was really usefull for me. I finally got how to use delegates/events, and also learned how to build more than one scene game. Very great experience that helps not only to create games but improve your coding as well.
By Rasesh R•
Apr 13, 2021
By Ran C•
Nov 22, 2018
I like Dr.T so much ! Best professor I have ever seen!!!!!!!!!!!!! super fun and really useful! thanks a lot ! It's highly recommended!
By Chane D T•
Jun 4, 2020
By Gabriel C G•
May 29, 2020
Very interesting class! I really like the "teaching by exemples" approach used by the professor. Would definitely recommend!
By Danilo C•
Jun 4, 2018
Hard to grasp at first but understandable if you put enough effort!
By Omid•
Feb 6, 2020
This course was naturally more challenging than the first two introductory courses but not as difficult as the next one in this Specialization which I'm taking right now. The most important topic covered in this course is the event system, IMHO. If you don't have prior experience working with events and delegates, you may need to spend a lot of time figuring out how it works but it'll definitely worth your while. The reason I gave this course 4 out of 5 stars is the review system. Because it takes a while for your assignments to get reviewed, you don't have access to the solutions of the previous assignments which you need for next weeks assignments and also because there may not be as many participants around to review your work you can't really risk editing your submissions which I believe is a downside to the current review system. I hope Coursera comes up with a better review system in the future. Cheers.
By Raivis J•
May 2, 2019
Workload for week 3 assignment was a bit disproportionate, especially compared to week 4.
Concept of events and listeners was not discussed in detail, it would have benefited from general introduction of c# delegates.
By Joey M•
Jul 23, 2021
I think more explanation of the Unity event system was needed. I managed to figure it out, but I really struggled with that particular part of the course, where most other parts, I think, were explained better. I'd also appreciate more explicit explanation of why we are told to do certain things a certain way. Other than those gripes, I think it was a pretty effective course. I learned what I needed to learn.
By Aakmal Y•
Jul 30, 2020
I must say, the instructor is quite responsive to criticisms and reviews. He is also very instructive, and what was an enigma is easily resolved if you just try out his exercises. Admittedly, this isn't an easy subject to tackle. I myself may refer to this course again from time to time. But I have written down a lot of notes, and the game example shows examples well enough.
At this stage, I am confident and ready to make the game I always wanted. I think you will too, once you finished this course!
By Yevhenii S•
Jul 18, 2020
An excellent course, like all the previous ones from Dr. T!
Slightly frustrated with the use of an automatic grader. Making a game for the control task was harder, but more rewarding. Nevertheless, the material of these games is attached to the course and, if desired, you can always understand them! I will definitely try to complete the entire specialization!
By Jose M R•
Aug 1, 2020
Good course for learning OOP oriented to Game Development in Unity (and a good basic for C# or programming in general). Learning how to stream data (read, modify and save), basic inherincy and polymorphism, and event handlings (managers) which helps to improve the future scope of a proyect in development.
By Adam B•
Aug 28, 2020
Another excellent class from Dr. T, this is my 3rd that he has done and all have been great. While I haven't made a game yet, my understanding of C# and object-oriented programming has come a long ways, and I'm finally understanding some of the things I "learned" in university many years ago.
By Sergio G•
Mar 23, 2021
This one was harder to understand, specially since event management was confusing for me, but was a pretty interesting and more technical course. Now I'm looking forward to complete the 4th course. Thanks you very much professor.
By MAURICIO I D S•
Jan 3, 2021
This is an amazing course. I knew a little about Object-Oriented Programming and although this course is focused on Unity, I learned a lot. I think now I can do a lot of things in Unity and in C# programming.
By Ariya S•
Sep 20, 2020
I gained a lot of knowledge. I mean really a lot of them. Dr.T is really good at teaching. He knows how to explain things easy to understand and he is fulfilled by a high sense of humor. Love Him!
By Semenov N•
Feb 14, 2019
Very good course. There are highlighted many important topics like Unity events, File Input/Output, Exceptions, Menu system and approach with special Manager classes for gamedevelopment in Unity.
By Taras S•
Feb 9, 2022
Great course! Recommended for rhose who want to dive deeper into the vast and painful world of C# programming with Unity. Dr.T is awsome, really great teacher!
By Johan S•
Nov 20, 2020
Excellent course, everything is well explained and the assignments at the appropriate level
By João D•
Mar 9, 2020
I'm enjoying these courses by Dr. T a lot. Great teacher with a pleasant dose of humor.
By Jorge E D l T•
Dec 10, 2020
The best course if you really want to learn how to code properly in game development
By Marek H•
Jun 21, 2020
Great as always, Dr. T's courses are fun and truly informative and enriching.
By Raj K G•
Nov 12, 2020
Useful to Learn Implementation of many things
Especially EVENTS
By Vijit R•
Jul 8, 2021
Great Course to learn basics of Object Oriented Programming