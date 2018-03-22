This course is the second course in the specialization about learning how to develop video games using the C# programming language and the Unity game engine on Windows or Mac. Why use C# and Unity instead of some other language and game engine? Well, C# is a really good language for learning how to program and then programming professionally. Also, the Unity game engine is very popular with indie game developers; Unity games were downloaded 16,000,000,000 times in 2016! Finally, C# is one of the programming languages you can use in the Unity environment.
Selection
In this module, you'll learn about the selection control structure. Selection is really useful because it lets us decide which code we want to execute based on some condition.
Unity Input
In this module, you'll learn how to process mouse, keyboard, and gamepad input in Unity. This is hugely important, because doing this lets the player actually interact with the game!
Iteration
Arrays and Lists
Good course not sure I like having to rely on other students to grade my coursework. I have been waiting a while for my work to get graded and I am afraid that it will not be graded in time.
Very well done course, with an excellent instructor and enjoyable exercises that complement the lectures.
Very Interesting. For a complete newbie in programming maybe a little intimidating at the beginning but not impossible.
course material is prepared well so worth learning, Exercise and a real game project makes the course even better
