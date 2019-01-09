CA
Mar 22, 2018
Good course not sure I like having to rely on other students to grade my coursework. I have been waiting a while for my work to get graded and I am afraid that it will not be graded in time.
MH
May 17, 2020
A perfect course on the internet to learn game programming for unity with several in course Practice excersices to make you grip strong, on what you just learned! Must take this course.
By Maria B•
Jan 8, 2019
In general, the course is a great follow-up of the previous one, but still it has some weaknesses. For example, all lectures of the week 3 are a bit belated, given that everyone who got to this point already knows (and uses) the provided information. And it would be much better to include it in the 1st course of specialization where beginners really need it. Also, I got dissapointed by the peer-review system. First, there is no more code review in this course, only builds playing. I found it was better before, when I could see others' source code. Second, once I recieved inappropriate grades from peers just because of their negligence (for example, one said that I didn't have a timer in my game but actually there was a timer). Grade doesn't matter a lot for me, but I prefer to get a correct feedback to my work.
By Stephen H•
Sep 10, 2018
The information offered by the course is good, however the peer review system is very annoying - it can take weeks before you manage accrue enough reviews of other participants. The main problem is the requirement that everyone much review 3 other people, which means that there are effectively 3 times more reviewers than completed assignments.
I would be hesitant to recommend these courses to other people because of this peer review system (despite the course itself being good).
By Santiago O S•
Jan 28, 2021
Excellent course, not only are you learning to code in C# but also in Unity, which really helps to understand how object oriented programming is implemented. The Asteroids project is fun and really helps you to improve your knowledge. Dr. T is a great instructor.
By Christopher D A•
Mar 22, 2018
By Adam E•
Jul 20, 2021
This professor is a great teacher, he makes the material fun and challenging. I'm intrigued about what we might learn in the next course, so I'm considering continuing on with the specialization after I read the book he wrote on programming (which he was kind enough to make available to us for free.) You cant beat a teacher who is this highly knowledgeable in the field, and who is also capable of inculcating his students with some of the passion he has for computer science and games creation. I enjoyed this class very much.
By Shafiq I•
Aug 15, 2020
Literally the best specialization for game development in coursera. This specific course helped me learn a lot about arrays, loops, the differnce between methods and classes, constructor, the basic of OOP and so much more. His delivery of the content is also really good as he tries to retain a balance between lectures and exercises. Truly an outstanding course!
By Omid•
Jan 21, 2020
This was more fun than the first course in the specialization because we focused on building an actual game step by step while learning lots of useful Unity features such as Text and Audio. Also, the combination of some theoretical topics like abstraction with practical ones was great.
By Ahmed S•
Jun 21, 2020
very informational easy to understand and step by step oriented to build your knowledge slowly, and the exercises and projects let you understand the content fully, I would really recommend this course for new people wanting to learn C# and unity, the instructor explains all very well
By Howard J C•
Mar 29, 2019
Dr. T makes it easy to follow along. He also provides some codes himself that you can research and "decipher" yourself for better learning. The exercises are very helpful although sometimes the instructions can be a bit confusing. I'll be moving on to the 3rd section of the course.
By Aman Y•
Sep 22, 2018
A great course for learning Unity even if you have no previous programming experience. Simply great content perhaps the best that you can find over the internet. All the content is orderly arranged for best understanding of the viewer. Thanks for making this course!
By Andres G E•
Jun 1, 2020
My goal in taking the course was not to learn programming, but to learn how to build games with Unity. This is a great course to do both. I was expecting somewhat more on the programming side, but the Unity modules really do make you learn. Thanks Dr. T and peers!
By Jerome S•
May 1, 2020
Overwhelming and excellent. I am getting top marks, often not sure of myself and that is why I love it. The professor is quirky and incredibly knowledgeable. What you want in a CS professor. Incredible opportunity...
By Gue C•
Apr 2, 2020
It's a very useful basic advanced course. You could finish your first small game on this course. Experience casting your own game like a craftsman forged sword in hammer one by one. It's very intersting thing!
By Muhammad H•
May 18, 2020
By Raivis J•
Apr 1, 2019
I liked working on the same project during the course as opposed to doing separate exercise at the end of each week. This helps to better understand how it all comes together.
By MAURICIO I D S•
Jan 3, 2021
This course is awesome. I have learn a lot C# programming and game developement with Unity. Now I think I'm ready to keep learning in the next course and start my own game.
By Ian J•
Aug 8, 2021
Dr T is a great teacher. The lectures explain complex stuff in a very clear way and the exercises are carefully designed to help you put the theory into practice.
By Pablo M•
Oct 3, 2018
My DrT addiction began last course, this man rocks!, this course is a must to everyone that completed the fist one. The whole specialization is simply amazing.
By Santiago G L•
Aug 3, 2020
Excellent course, i wish that some short topics would be expanded a bit like the text input in unity, i think that -playerPrefs- can be explained alongside.
By Adam B•
Jul 21, 2020
Excellent courses in this specialization. Dr. T has been a great instructor, and I really appreciate the amount of hands on coding exercises he provides.
By Alfonso E S P•
Dec 28, 2018
Very interesting and challenging. It takes you by the hand on new concepts but challenges you on past knowledge. Forces you to think and be creative.
By Luis B A N•
Oct 28, 2021
This course was great and progressing and completing the assignments on the way was fun and it helped me honing my programming skills!
By Cristiano O d S•
Feb 20, 2018
O curso é excelente o professor chamillard consegue transmitir muito bem a materia, o concurso é atualizado, resumindo otimo curso.
By Prameet A•
Jul 17, 2020
if only I had a teacher like this in my class!!!
coding was so fun and frustrating at times I can easily recommend this to anyone
By Vicente L•
Jun 1, 2020
the courses of the teacher are the best. The classes, the materials, the exercises and the assignments are very good. Excelente!