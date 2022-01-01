About this Specialization

8,710 recent views
This Specialization is intended for intermediate programmers who want to learn how to program Unreal Engine games using C++. Learners should complete at least one other programming Specialization on Coursera (see https://www.coursera.org/specializations/programming-unity-game-development) or one programming course in high school or college before starting this Specialization. The first course assumes that level of programming experience, and throughout the 4 courses in the Specialization you'll learn how to program in C++ and how to use that C++ knowledge to program Unreal Engine games. The C++ and Unreal material in the courses in the Specialization is slightly less comprehensive than the content in the first two game programming courses at UCCS.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to C++ Programming and Unreal

4.5
stars
44 ratings
14 reviews
Course2

Course 2

More C++ Programming and Unreal

Course3

Course 3

C++ Class Development

Course4

Course 4

Intermediate Object-Oriented Programming for Unreal Games

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder