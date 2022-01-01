- Video Game Development
- Game Programming
- Unreal Engine (User Interface)
- C++ (Programming Language)
C++ Programming for Unreal Game Development Specialization
Learn C++ and how to use C++ in Unreal games
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each of the courses includes 10-20 exercises designed to teach you small concepts in C++ and Unreal. You'll also develop several larger C++ console applications, all of them designed to teach you important C++ and Unreal Engine concepts. Completing the exercises and the programming assignments will let you apply your C++ programming skills to both C++ console apps and to Unreal games.
At least one other programming Specialization on Coursera or one programming course in high school or college before starting this Specialization.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to C++ Programming and Unreal
This course is all about starting to learn how to develop video games using the C++ programming language and the Unreal Engine on Windows or Mac.
More C++ Programming and Unreal
This course is the second course in the specialization about learning how to develop video games using the C++ programming language and the Unreal game engine on Windows or Mac.
C++ Class Development
This course is the third course in the specialization about learning how to develop video games using the C++ programming language and the Unreal game engine on Windows or Mac.
Intermediate Object-Oriented Programming for Unreal Games
This course is the fourth and final course in the Specialization about learning how to develop video games using the C++ programming language and the Unreal game engine on Windows or Mac.
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
