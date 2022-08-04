Object oriented programming is a widely utilized programming paradigm and one of the main technical skills required to land a software engineering position in any IT company. This course equips you with the required technical skills to design and develop high-quality object-oriented software systems using the C# programming language. The course focuses on the C# programming language since it is one of the most used programming languages in the industry. With the C# programing language, you can create a wide range of software systems including Console applications, Windows desktop applications, mobile apps, TV apps, web applications, game programming, etc. The course starts with the basic C# programming, then introduces the main concepts of object oriented programming. After that, the course covers the arrays and generic data collections. Finally, the course covers the language integrated query (LINQ) concept in which you will be able to query data from various data sources. In addition to the in-video-quizzes, at the end of each module, there will be a practice quiz and a graded programming assignment.
Basic experience in any programming language such as C#, Java, Python, Javascript, C++, PHP, etc.
Recognize and implement C# object-oriented (OO) programs using various building blocks.
Demonstrate and use the main object-oriented programming features.
Apply various types of data collections to solve real-world problems.
Construct and execute querying statements using the C# Language Integrated Query (LINQ).
- LINQ queries
- C# programming
- Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
- Data collections
Jordan University of Science and Technology
Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) is a distinguished academic and research institution, dedicated to providing students with an engaging learning environment and a supportive campus culture. Our university is a flourishing academic institution, comprehensively offering top-quality education in all fields of science and technology.
Basics of C# programming
This module will provide crucial information about object-oriented (OO) programming using C# programming language. This module covers the basic information about classes, objects, properties, static and non-static members, control statements, and the difference between call by value and call by reference.
Object Oriented Concepts
This module will provide the main concepts of object-oriented programming including data encapsulation, inheritance, abstract classes, interface, and polymorphism. Moreover, this module covers the exception handling techniques using language-defined exceptions and user-defined exceptions.
Data collection
This module will cover various pre-defined data structures in the C# programming languages. The module will cover the various types of arrays including one-dimensional arrays, multi-dimensional arrays, and jagged arrays. Then, the generic data collections are discussed and explained. Various generic data types will be covered in this module such as List<E>, Dictionary<K, V>, SortedList<K,V>, Stack<E>, Queue<E>, etc.
Language Integrated Query (LINQ)
The majority of the software systems involve some kind of database transactions including storing and retrieving the data from a data source. Often time, a software engineers needs to learn more than one way to query the data. The LINQ language solves this problem by standardizing the way to query the data from a data source and hence making software engineers focus on the business logic. This module will provide a comprehensive description of the LINQ language and how to use it to query data from a data source.
