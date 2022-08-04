About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Basic experience in any programming language such as C#, Java, Python, Javascript, C++, PHP, etc.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
Arabic

What you will learn

  • Recognize and implement C# object-oriented (OO) programs using various building blocks. 

  • Demonstrate and use the main object-oriented programming features.

  • Apply various types of data collections to solve real-world problems.

  • Construct and execute querying statements using the C# Language Integrated Query (LINQ).

Skills you will gain

  • LINQ queries
  • C# programming
  • Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
  • Data collections
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Basics of C# programming

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 65 min)
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Object Oriented Concepts

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Data collection

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 76 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Language Integrated Query (LINQ)

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min)

