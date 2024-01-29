EDUCBA
Advanced C# Programming in .NET Core
Advanced C# Programming in .NET Core

This course is part of .NET Core Mastery: Advanced Techniques for Exp Developers Specialization

Taught in English

Instructor: EDUCBA

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

20 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

Take your C# programming skills to the next level with this comprehensive module. In the "Delegates and Events" section, you'll delve into event-driven programming using delegates and custom event handlers. In "Lambda Expressions and LINQ," you will explore concise code with lambda expressions and master LINQ for data querying. The "Generics" section teaches you the power of reusable code, and "Asynchronous Programming" enables you to build responsive applications. By the end of this module, you'll be equipped with advanced C# techniques to tackle complex coding challenges and write efficient, maintainable code.

What's included

12 videos15 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, you'll delve into critical aspects of .NET Core application design and architecture. Starting with Dependency Injection and Middleware, you'll learn how to build modular and flexible applications. Discover strategies for managing application configuration and implementing robust logging. Explore scalability patterns and microservices architecture, leveraging containerization with Docker and orchestration with Kubernetes. Illustrate architectural patterns such as MVVM, MVC, and clean architecture, enabling you to make informed decisions about structuring your .NET Core applications. By the end of this module, you'll possess the skills to design and build high-performance, scalable, and maintainable .NET Core applications.

What's included

11 videos11 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Master the art of data access in .NET Core with this comprehensive module. Dive into Entity Framework Core (EF Core) to create and manage databases seamlessly. Explore NoSQL databases like MongoDB and Illustrate how to work with them in .NET Core applications. Design caching strategies to boost performance and delve into asynchronous data access techniques to make your applications more responsive. By the end of this module, you'll have a profound interpretation of advanced data access methods that will help you build efficient and high-performance .NET Core applications.

What's included

11 videos13 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In the module, you'll become proficient in managing exceptions and errors in software applications. Identify graceful exception handling in C# and learn to design custom exception classes for precise error management. Dive into distributed systems to understand error propagation and tracing. Gain insights into efficient logging using frameworks like Serilog and master diagnostics and tracing for performance optimization. Find error-handling strategies for web applications, microservices, and front-end development. By the end of this module, you'll be equipped to build resilient, fault-tolerant software systems and effectively manage errors in complex distributed environments.

What's included

7 videos13 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

EDUCBA
EDUCBA
