Testing and Debugging in .NET Core Applications
Testing and Debugging in .NET Core Applications

This course is part of .NET Core Mastery: Advanced Techniques for Exp Developers Specialization

Taught in English

Instructor: EDUCBA

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

20 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you'll explore diverse testing methodologies, including Test-Driven Development (TDD) and Behavior-Driven Development (BDD) in the context of .NET Core. You'll assess their impact on software quality and development practices. Additionally, you'll delve into testing frameworks, configure a robust .NET Core testing environment, and gain proficiency in writing initial tests using NUnit. This module equips you with essential skills to improve your software testing practices and enhance product quality.

In this module, you will dive deep into software testing and development methodologies. You'll begin by dissecting the fundamentals of unit testing, exploring test case structures, and understanding critical testing components. Next, you'll embark on a journey into Test-Driven Development (TDD) by applying the Red-Green-Refactor cycle, mastering initial unit test creation, and adopting best practices. You'll also gain expertise in mocking and isolation frameworks, enabling you to effectively isolate dependencies and enhance testability. Finally, you'll explore advanced testing techniques such as parameterized and data-driven tests, comprehensive exception handling, and edge case testing, ensuring your software's reliability and robustness. This module equips you with the essential skills to become a software tester and developer.

This module delves into the diverse aspects of software testing, starting with Integration Testing. You'll grasp the fundamentals, set up the testing environment, and learn to create initial Integration Tests. Next, you'll dive into testing database access, handling external dependencies, and using isolation and mocking techniques within Integration Tests. Moving forward, the module explores the realm of automated UI testing, where you'll master the principles and create UI tests for web applications. You'll also delve into UI testing best practices and frameworks to ensure reliable and functional user interfaces. The final segment focuses on performance and load testing, equipping you with the knowledge of principles, tools, and techniques for load testing in .NET Core. You'll become proficient in analyzing and optimizing software performance, ensuring applications are highly responsive and scalable.

This module provides a comprehensive overview of software debugging techniques and tools, focusing on effective practices using Visual Studio. You will learn to analyze the debugging process, utilize breakpoints, and inspect variables for efficient issue identification and resolution. Additionally, the module covers advanced topics such as conditional breakpoints, debugging multithreaded applications, addressing memory leaks, and optimizing performance. It also explores handling exceptions, debugging web applications and APIs, and using remote tools. By the end, you'll have a strong understanding of debugging strategies tailored for .NET Core and the ability to debug in various scenarios, including production environments and post-mortem analysis, to ensure robust software reliability and performance.

Instructor

EDUCBA
EDUCBA
34 Courses10,809 learners

