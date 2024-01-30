EDUCBA
.NET Core Mastery: Advanced Techniques for Exp Developers Specialization
.NET Core Mastery: Advanced Techniques for Exp Developers Specialization

Master .NET Core for Pros. Elevate expertise in .NET Core with advanced C# programming, web development, testing, and scalable architectures, empowering developers to excel in modern software challenges.

Taught in English

Instructor: EDUCBA

Specialization - 4 course series

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 months at 8 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Master Advanced C# Programming: Explore delegates, events, asynchronous programming, and .NET Core features for efficient and maintainable code.

  • Build Scalable Applications: Design high-performance, scalable applications using microservices, message queues, and distributed caching.

  • Develop modern, secure web applications with ASP.NET Core, covering architecture, API creation, database management, and security measures.

Advanced C# Programming in .NET Core

Course 110 hours

Category: Computer Programming
Category: .NET Core
Category: C# fundamentals
Category: Object Oriented Programming Language

Web Application Development with ASP.NET Core

Course 29 hours

Category: Frontend Development
Category: Asp.Net Core
Category: Web Development with ASP.NET Core
Category: Model-View-Controller (MVC) Architecture
Category: Web APIs

Testing and Debugging in .NET Core Applications

Course 38 hours

Category: Unit Testing
Category: Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD) Integration
Category: Maintaining Code Quality
Category: Collaborative Debugging
Category: Advance Debugging

Building Scalable Applications with .NET Core

Course 46 hours

Category: Performance optimization
Category: Scalability Patterns
Category: Cloud Services and Deployment

EDUCBA
EDUCBA
34 Courses11,121 learners

EDUCBA

