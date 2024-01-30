Overview: Elevate your expertise in .NET Core with our specialization. Master advanced C# programming, web application development, testing, debugging, and building scalable applications. Gain insights into clean architecture, efficient database management, and scalable architecture design. Equip yourself for complex software development challenges.
Learning Objectives:
Advanced C# Programming: Master delegates, events, asynchronous programming, dependency injection, and clean architecture.
Web Application Development with ASP.NET Core: Grasp ASP.NET Core architecture, build powerful APIs, manage databases, and secure applications.
Testing and Debugging in .NET Core Applications: Learn unit testing, integration testing, debugging tools, and methodologies for robust and error-free applications.
Building Scalable Applications with .NET Core: Design high-performance, scalable applications with microservices, message queues, and distributed caching. Optimize performance, embrace cloud services, and deploy on platforms like Microsoft Azure.
Target Audience: Experienced developers seeking mastery in .NET Core, wanting to advance their skills in C# programming, web development, testing, debugging, and scalable application design.
Learner Prerequisites: Solid understanding of C# and .NET Core basics, familiarity with web development concepts, and experience with software testing and debugging.
Applied Learning Project
Engage in real-world projects, from designing scalable applications to implementing advanced C# features, testing and debugging strategies, and building responsive web applications, enabling hands-on problem-solving in diverse software development scenarios.