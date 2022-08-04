Profile

Mahmoud M. Hammad

Assistant Professor

Bio

Mahmoud Hammad is an Assistant Professor in the Software Engineering Department within the Computer and Information Technology School at the Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST). He is also the deputy director of the Center for E-Learning and Open Educational Resources. Hammad's research interests are in the field of software engineering, specifically in the area of software architecture, self-adaptive software systems, mobile computing, software analysis, software security, and machine learning. Hammad received his Ph.D. in Software Engineering from the University of California, Irvine (UCI) under the supervision of Prof. Sam Malek. During his Ph.D., Hammad developed a self-protecting Android software system, an Android software system that can monitor itself and adapt (change) its behavior at runtime to keep the system secure and protected from Inter-Component Communication attacks at all times. Hammad received his M.S. in Software Engineering from George Mason University, VA, USA and B.S. in Computer Science from Yarmouk University, Jordan. Hammad has an intensive industrial work experience as a Software Engineer.

Courses

Object Oriented Development using C#

