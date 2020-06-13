About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Computational Thinking with Beginning C Programming Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Course 1 of 4 in the
Computational Thinking with Beginning C Programming Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Algorithms and Starting to Code

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 66 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Data Types, Variables, and Constants

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 55 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Data Collection and More Algorithms

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

STEM Computations

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ALGORITHMS, DATA COLLECTION, AND STARTING TO CODE

About the Computational Thinking with Beginning C Programming Specialization

Computational Thinking with Beginning C Programming

Frequently Asked Questions

