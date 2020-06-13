This course starts you on your journey learning about computational thinking and beginning C programming. If you’d like to explore how we can interact with the world in a rigorous, computational way, and would also like to start learning to program, this is the course for you!
University of Colorado System
Algorithms and Starting to Code
Data Types, Variables, and Constants
Data Collection and More Algorithms
STEM Computations
Nice Course, I have learned a lot about how to collect data. And I also find one thing interesting that despite being an easy assignment, already given code make it difficult to understand.
greate lecturer leads to introduce greate and woderful course, thank you Dr.T.
The course which is easily understand the basics of programming (C Programming).
Not 100% perfect for total begineers. But awesome for who have done a little bit c before.\n\nMore problem set should be added from easy to hard like Python 3 course of University of Michigan.
About the Computational Thinking with Beginning C Programming Specialization
This specialization is designed to let you explore computational thinking and beginning C programming topics, applying those concepts to develop solutions to a variety of practical problems.The first course assumes no programming experience, and throughout the 4 courses in the specialization you'll learn about both computational thinking and C programming. The material in the courses in the specialization is equivalent to our computational thinking course at UCCS.
