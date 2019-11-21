This course is the second course in the specialization exploring both computational thinking and beginning C programming. Rather than trying to define computational thinking, we’ll just say it’s a problem-solving process that includes lots of different components. Most people have a better understanding of what beginning C programming means!
This course is part of the Computational Thinking with Beginning C Programming Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
DATA ANALYSIS
Selection
Data Representation
Iteration
Reviews
- 5 stars75.30%
- 4 stars20.98%
- 3 stars2.46%
- 2 stars1.23%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA ANALYSIS AND REPRESENTATION, SELECTION AND ITERATION
The super cool graphs were really interesting and did make me feel like I have learnt something!
It's a really great course. It helps speed up a lot in comparison with learning the C programming all by myself. It would be better if the content of the course is denser.
The instructions for the programming assignment were a bit ambiguous, but overall the course was great.
Great course, nice information about understanding graphs and charts. Also explains looping and conditioning nicely
About the Computational Thinking with Beginning C Programming Specialization
This specialization is designed to let you explore computational thinking and beginning C programming topics, applying those concepts to develop solutions to a variety of practical problems.The first course assumes no programming experience, and throughout the 4 courses in the specialization you'll learn about both computational thinking and C programming. The material in the courses in the specialization is equivalent to our computational thinking course at UCCS.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.