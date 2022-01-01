No prior experience required.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners build a variety of C programs using the concepts covered in the specialization courses. They also apply computational thinking ideas in a number of exercises and topic understanding checks in algorithms; data collection, analysis, and representation; abstraction; automation; simulation; and parallelization.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Algorithms, Data Collection, and Starting to Code
This course starts you on your journey learning about computational thinking and beginning C programming. If you’d like to explore how we can interact with the world in a rigorous, computational way, and would also like to start learning to program, this is the course for you!
Data Analysis and Representation, Selection and Iteration
This course is the second course in the specialization exploring both computational thinking and beginning C programming. Rather than trying to define computational thinking, we’ll just say it’s a problem-solving process that includes lots of different components. Most people have a better understanding of what beginning C programming means!
Abstraction, Problem Decomposition, and Functions
This course is the third course in the specialization exploring both computational thinking and beginning C programming. Rather than trying to define computational thinking, we’ll just say it’s a problem-solving process that includes lots of different components. Most people have a better understanding of what beginning C programming means!
Simulation, Algorithm Analysis, and Pointers
This course is the fourth and final course in the specialization exploring both computational thinking and beginning C programming. Rather than trying to define computational thinking, we’ll just say it’s a problem-solving process that includes lots of different components. Most people have a better understanding of what beginning C programming means!
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
