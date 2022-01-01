About this Specialization

This specialization is designed to let you explore computational thinking and beginning C programming topics, applying those concepts to develop solutions to a variety of practical problems.The first course assumes no programming experience, and throughout the 4 courses in the specialization you'll learn about both computational thinking and C programming. The material in the courses in the specialization is equivalent to our computational thinking course at UCCS.
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Algorithms, Data Collection, and Starting to Code

4.6
stars
323 ratings
72 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Data Analysis and Representation, Selection and Iteration

4.7
stars
81 ratings
17 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Abstraction, Problem Decomposition, and Functions

4.7
stars
32 ratings
4 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Simulation, Algorithm Analysis, and Pointers

4.4
stars
33 ratings
6 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Frequently Asked Questions

