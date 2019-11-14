Chevron Left
This course is the second course in the specialization exploring both computational thinking and beginning C programming. Rather than trying to define computational thinking, we’ll just say it’s a problem-solving process that includes lots of different components. Most people have a better understanding of what beginning C programming means! This course assumes you have the prerequisite knowledge from the previous course in the specialization. You should make sure you have that knowledge, either by taking that previous course or from personal experience, before tackling this course. The required prerequisite knowledge is listed below. Prerequisite computational thinking knowledge: Algorithms and procedures, data collection Prerequisite C knowledge: Data types, variables, constants, and STEM computations Throughout this course you'll learn about data analysis and data representation, which are computational thinking techniques that help us understand what sets of data have to tell us. For the programming topics, you'll continue building on your C knowledge by implementing selection, which lets us decide which code to execute, and iteration (or looping), which lets us repeat chunks of code multiple times. Module 1: Learn about some common statistics we can calculate as we analyze sets of data Module 2: Discover how we make decisions in our code Module 3: Explore the various ways we can represent sets of data Module 4: Use iteration (looping) to repeat actions in your code...

DJ

Nov 21, 2019

Great course, nice information about understanding graphs and charts. Also explains looping and conditioning nicely

RG

Jun 19, 2020

The instructions for the programming assignment were a bit ambiguous, but overall the course was great.

By Husam k

Nov 14, 2019

Thank you Dr.T , your explanation are so great and informative.

Hope you continue to do more courses and if possible for Embedded systems design using development boards such as Arduino.

Best Regards

By Dwij J

Nov 22, 2019

By LENDRICK R

Jun 16, 2021

The course provided a very clear understanding of while and do while loops. I've been a programmer for a while (no pun intended), and I finally have a good understanding of how to apply these this class of iterative processes.

By Rodrigo B G

Jun 20, 2020

The instructions for the programming assignment were a bit ambiguous, but overall the course was great.

By 004 A A

Jun 27, 2020

The super cool graphs were really interesting and did make me feel like I have learnt something!

By Arshiya T

Sep 10, 2020

Thank you Sir for this informative course.

By Dr. N K

Jul 27, 2020

had nice experience of taking this course.

By Hrithik S

Sep 11, 2020

Good for beginners.

By Ashish K R

Sep 15, 2020

its good

By shubham a

Jan 7, 2021

good

By Uttej

Apr 30, 2020

best

By Wenjie Y

Aug 25, 2020

It's a really great course. It helps speed up a lot in comparison with learning the C programming all by myself. It would be better if the content of the course is denser.

By Equipboard S

Feb 15, 2022

5​0% Excel spreadsheets (+graphs) 50% C coding.

By Denslin B

Aug 22, 2020

Very Interesting and Informative

By Zahra B

Apr 22, 2020

the last assignment was super hard, and was kind of not covered through the course!

but it teaches a lot of good stuff about data

By saksham a

Jun 27, 2020

I still didn't get why you teaching mathematics and physics in it. Other than that great course

By Atharv M K

Jun 29, 2020

The auto-grader needs to be fixed. No support from teachers in-spite of asking question in the discussions.

