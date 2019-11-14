DJ
Nov 21, 2019
Great course, nice information about understanding graphs and charts. Also explains looping and conditioning nicely
RG
Jun 19, 2020
The instructions for the programming assignment were a bit ambiguous, but overall the course was great.
By Husam k•
Nov 14, 2019
Thank you Dr.T , your explanation are so great and informative.
Hope you continue to do more courses and if possible for Embedded systems design using development boards such as Arduino.
Best Regards
By Dwij J•
Nov 22, 2019
By LENDRICK R•
Jun 16, 2021
The course provided a very clear understanding of while and do while loops. I've been a programmer for a while (no pun intended), and I finally have a good understanding of how to apply these this class of iterative processes.
By Rodrigo B G•
Jun 20, 2020
By 004 A A•
Jun 27, 2020
The super cool graphs were really interesting and did make me feel like I have learnt something!
By Arshiya T•
Sep 10, 2020
Thank you Sir for this informative course.
By Dr. N K•
Jul 27, 2020
had nice experience of taking this course.
By Hrithik S•
Sep 11, 2020
Good for beginners.
By Ashish K R•
Sep 15, 2020
its good
By shubham a•
Jan 7, 2021
good
By Uttej•
Apr 30, 2020
best
By Wenjie Y•
Aug 25, 2020
It's a really great course. It helps speed up a lot in comparison with learning the C programming all by myself. It would be better if the content of the course is denser.
By Equipboard S•
Feb 15, 2022
50% Excel spreadsheets (+graphs) 50% C coding.
By Denslin B•
Aug 22, 2020
Very Interesting and Informative
By Zahra B•
Apr 22, 2020
the last assignment was super hard, and was kind of not covered through the course!
but it teaches a lot of good stuff about data
By saksham a•
Jun 27, 2020
I still didn't get why you teaching mathematics and physics in it. Other than that great course
By Atharv M K•
Jun 29, 2020
The auto-grader needs to be fixed. No support from teachers in-spite of asking question in the discussions.