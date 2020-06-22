This course is the fourth and final course in the specialization exploring both computational thinking and beginning C programming. Rather than trying to define computational thinking, we’ll just say it’s a problem-solving process that includes lots of different components. Most people have a better understanding of what beginning C programming means!
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
File IO and Automation
Simulation and Parallelization
Algorithm Analysis
Pointers
I was confused and then got a hang of it and then kept going....the hardest assignment was the Simulation of week1, the iRobot. If I can do it, you can too! Go ahead, just do it!
Thanks, Dr.T for helping me in this course. I just loved it.
All of the courses in this specialization have been very helpful. A sincere thanks to Dr. T!
This specialization is designed to let you explore computational thinking and beginning C programming topics, applying those concepts to develop solutions to a variety of practical problems.The first course assumes no programming experience, and throughout the 4 courses in the specialization you'll learn about both computational thinking and C programming. The material in the courses in the specialization is equivalent to our computational thinking course at UCCS.
