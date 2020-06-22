About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

File IO and Automation

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 76 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Simulation and Parallelization

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Algorithm Analysis

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 81 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Pointers

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

