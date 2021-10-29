SH
Oct 28, 2021
I was confused and then got a hang of it and then kept going....the hardest assignment was the Simulation of week1, the iRobot. If I can do it, you can too! Go ahead, just do it!
NS
Jun 22, 2020
All of the courses in this specialization have been very helpful. A sincere thanks to Dr. T!
By Son H•
Oct 29, 2021
By NUJHATUL J S•
Jun 23, 2020
By Riaz-Ul-Hasan•
Aug 19, 2020
Thanks, Dr.T for helping me in this course. I just loved it.
By Yuvraj K M•
Jan 12, 2021
Very Good Course. 😊
By Akhil A•
Jan 4, 2021
Assignment in Week 4 was horribly buggy
By Myriam C T•
Sep 14, 2021
i cannot view files. Stop charging my card. Terrible customer service. Charging me $39 and $49. Why!?!?