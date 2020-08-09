VM
Jul 28, 2020
Nice Course, I have learned a lot about how to collect data. And I also find one thing interesting that despite being an easy assignment, already given code make it difficult to understand.
BP
Jul 18, 2020
Thank You Dr. T\n\nfor provide this valuable course....\n\nthis course is good for begineers which are needs to learn Algorithms, Data Collection, and Starting to Code.....
By Jason B•
Aug 9, 2020
The course was great! In addition to a good sense of humour, even more sublime, the explanations were straightforward and easy to understand. Thank you Dr. T!
By Habib H S•
Jan 24, 2020
Not 100% perfect for total begineers.
But awesome for who have done a little bit c before.
More problem set should be added from easy to hard like Python 3 course of University of Michigan.
By Chyld M•
Aug 31, 2019
It was a nice introduction, but needs many more projects diving deeper into the C language.
By Son H•
Oct 3, 2021
Quite good for beginner!
The emphasis here was not on the coding and or dealing with syntax of the C language but more of on how to carry out the calculation
By Husam k•
Oct 19, 2019
greate lecturer leads to introduce greate and woderful course, thank you Dr.T.
By 004 A A•
May 28, 2020
Dr. T is a great instructor. Doesn't waste any time and get to the point. I learnt a couple of in-depth things that I would have ignored if I hadn't enrolled for this, like %.2f for printing 2 decimal float values.
Thanks!
By SAKSHAM G•
Jan 15, 2021
A very good course for C beginners. It do not requires any prior knowledge of any language as myself was a beginner and learned alot from this course. The professor was also very good and was easy to understand.
By VASUBHAI M•
Jul 29, 2020
By Bharat P•
Jul 19, 2020
Thank You Dr. T
for provide this valuable course....
this course is good for begineers which are needs to learn Algorithms, Data Collection, and Starting to Code.....
By Jeanny P•
Jun 5, 2020
the automatic grader gave headache, the code run perfect in my computer but it gave me 0 (zero). at last I can figure out how to beat it & get 100
By Arshiya T•
Sep 3, 2020
The course is really Informative and best for beginners. It tells how to perform mathematical applications using programming.
By Amrendra S•
Aug 6, 2021
This course is great for those who want to start from Basics and will learn how to starting code in very easy manner....
By Archi B•
Jun 17, 2020
This was really nice course and it cleared all my basics and explained everything very clearly/n/n THANKYOU COURSERA
By Everton S d S•
Nov 16, 2020
I learned more about how to use C language and how to use some techniques for construction of algorithms.
By Mukesh M•
May 25, 2020
I enjoyed the course and it was really knowledgeable and worthy for stepping into programming world.
By Dr.S.Surender P S•
Jun 30, 2020
Excellent course for C beginners, Good and Helpful Trainer. Simple and clear Explaination. Thanks
By Markov K•
Oct 25, 2020
Nice course of C programming.
Good advantage that exams are writing programs, not tests.
By Mohammad A A•
Apr 17, 2022
بكل ما تحمله الكلمة من معنى ...قمة الابداع ...من معلم محترف في ايصال المعلومه "AMAZING"
By Urvashi P•
Sep 8, 2020
I am very thankful to Coursera for helping me to understand basic of C programming.
By ANUJ S 2•
Sep 5, 2020
content was very informative and i really enjoyed doing this course thanks a lot..
By Lesandu W S•
Sep 5, 2020
This a great course. We can learn how to Starting to Code and Many algorithms.
By KALPANA•
May 21, 2020
Its totally a different way of learning. really good examples and programs
By AYUSH W•
May 24, 2020
The teacher is incredible and helps make this course seem a lot more fun!
By Kelvin C•
Jul 16, 2020
Amazing course. Dr. T is very fun and gives us important tips and infos.
By venu s r a•
Jun 27, 2020
Very good course to learn.and it's my pleasure to Join in this course