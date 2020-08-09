Chevron Left
This course starts you on your journey learning about computational thinking and beginning C programming. If you’d like to explore how we can interact with the world in a rigorous, computational way, and would also like to start learning to program, this is the course for you! You may have heard lots of talk about computational thinking recently, but if you ask 10 different people what it is you’ll probably get 10 different answers. Rather than trying to define computational thinking, we’ll just say it’s a problem-solving process that includes lots of different components. In this course, we’ll explore algorithms and data collection. Most people have a better understanding of what beginning C programming means! You’ll start learning how to develop C programs in this course by writing your first C program; learning about data types, variables, and constants; and honing your C programming skills by implementing a variety of STEM computations. This course doesn't assume you have any previous programming experience, so don't worry if you've never written code before. If that all sounds interesting to you, go ahead and jump into the course! Caution: Beginning (assuming no prior programming knowledge) is not the same as easy (not hard to do). Learning to program IS hard to do, especially since the courses in this specialization are built from a freshman-level college course. Meeting the course challenges while you master the material will be rewarding to you, but doing that will require hard work and maybe even a few expletives along the way. Module 1: Learn about algorithms and write your first C program Module 2: Discover how we store data in our programs Module 3: Explore how we use data collection to solve problems and answer questions Module 4: Practice writing C programs to implement STEM computations...

VM

Jul 28, 2020

Nice Course, I have learned a lot about how to collect data. And I also find one thing interesting that despite being an easy assignment, already given code make it difficult to understand.

BP

Jul 18, 2020

Thank You Dr. T\n\nfor provide this valuable course....\n\nthis course is good for begineers which are needs to learn Algorithms, Data Collection, and Starting to Code.....

By Jason B

Aug 9, 2020

The course was great! In addition to a good sense of humour, even more sublime, the explanations were straightforward and easy to understand. Thank you Dr. T!

By Habib H S

Jan 24, 2020

Not 100% perfect for total begineers.

But awesome for who have done a little bit c before.

More problem set should be added from easy to hard like Python 3 course of University of Michigan.

By Chyld M

Aug 31, 2019

It was a nice introduction, but needs many more projects diving deeper into the C language.

By Son H

Oct 3, 2021

Quite good for beginner!

The emphasis here was not on the coding and or dealing with syntax of the C language but more of on how to carry out the calculation

By Husam k

Oct 19, 2019

greate lecturer leads to introduce greate and woderful course, thank you Dr.T.

By 004 A A

May 28, 2020

Dr. T is a great instructor. Doesn't waste any time and get to the point. I learnt a couple of in-depth things that I would have ignored if I hadn't enrolled for this, like %.2f for printing 2 decimal float values.

Thanks!

By SAKSHAM G

Jan 15, 2021

A very good course for C beginners. It do not requires any prior knowledge of any language as myself was a beginner and learned alot from this course. The professor was also very good and was easy to understand.

By Jeanny P

Jun 5, 2020

the automatic grader gave headache, the code run perfect in my computer but it gave me 0 (zero). at last I can figure out how to beat it & get 100

By Arshiya T

Sep 3, 2020

The course is really Informative and best for beginners. It tells how to perform mathematical applications using programming.

By Amrendra S

Aug 6, 2021

This course is great for those who want to start from Basics and will learn how to starting code in very easy manner....

By Archi B

Jun 17, 2020

This was really nice course and it cleared all my basics and explained everything very clearly/n/n THANKYOU COURSERA

By Everton S d S

Nov 16, 2020

I learned more about how to use C language and how to use some techniques for construction of algorithms.

By Mukesh M

May 25, 2020

I enjoyed the course and it was really knowledgeable and worthy for stepping into programming world.

By Dr.S.Surender P S

Jun 30, 2020

Excellent course for C beginners, Good and Helpful Trainer. Simple and clear Explaination. Thanks

By Markov K

Oct 25, 2020

Nice course of C programming.

Good advantage that exams are writing programs, not tests.

By Mohammad A A

Apr 17, 2022

بكل ما تحمله الكلمة من معنى ...قمة الابداع ...من معلم محترف في ايصال المعلومه "AMAZING"

By Urvashi P

Sep 8, 2020

I am very thankful to Coursera for helping me to understand basic of C programming.

By ANUJ S 2

Sep 5, 2020

content was very informative and i really enjoyed doing this course thanks a lot..

By Lesandu W S

Sep 5, 2020

This a great course. We can learn how to Starting to Code and Many algorithms.

By KALPANA

May 21, 2020

Its totally a different way of learning. really good examples and programs

By AYUSH W

May 24, 2020

The teacher is incredible and helps make this course seem a lot more fun!

By Kelvin C

Jul 16, 2020

Amazing course. Dr. T is very fun and gives us important tips and infos.

By venu s r a

Jun 27, 2020

Very good course to learn.and it's my pleasure to Join in this course

