This course is all about starting to learn how to develop video games using the C++ programming language and the Unreal Engine on Windows or Mac.
This course assumes you have previous programming experience in some other language. Although we'll start at the very beginning for C++, hardly anybody learns (or teaches) C++ as a first language. Similarly, Unreal Engine is a commercial, industrial strength game engine. With great power comes great ... complexity, so it's important that you have the will to work hard to learn how to use C++ in Unreal Engine. Computer programming is really fun in general, and programming games is even better! Caution: Introduction (starting to learn C++ and Unreal Engine) is not the same as easy (not hard to do). Learning to program using C++ in Unreal Engine IS hard to do, especially since this course is essentially the first half of a freshman-level college course. Meeting the course challenges while you master the material will be rewarding to you, but doing that will require hard work and maybe even a few expletives along the way. Module 1: Write your first C++ console application and Unreal script Module 2: Learn how we store and use data in our programs Module 3: Learn how we use classes and objects to implement our code Module 4: Learn the basics of Unreal Engine