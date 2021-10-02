About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
C++ Programming for Unreal Game Development Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least one other programming Specialization on Coursera or one programming course in high school or college before starting this course.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Course 1 of 4 in the
C++ Programming for Unreal Game Development Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least one other programming Specialization on Coursera or one programming course in high school or college before starting this course.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Starting to Program

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 67 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

7 hours to complete

Data Types, Variables, and Constants

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 64 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 3

5 hours to complete

Classes and Objects

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

3 hours to complete

Unreal Engine Basics

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 68 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

