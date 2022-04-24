This course is the second course in the specialization about learning how to develop video games using the C++ programming language and the Unreal game engine on Windows or Mac.
Completion of the previous course in the Specialization before starting this course.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Selection
In this module, you'll learn about the selection control structure. Selection is really useful because it lets us decide which code we want to execute based on some condition.
Unreal Input
In this module, you'll learn how to process mouse, keyboard, and gamepad input in Unreal. This is hugely important, because doing this lets the player actually interact with the game!
Iteration
In this module, you'll learn about the iteration control structure. The iteration control structure (which some people call looping) lets us repeatedly execute code a certain number of times or until some condition is false. You'll see why this is really useful as you work your way through the module materials.
Arrays and Containers
In this module, you'll learn about C# arrays and containers and the Unreal container we'll regularly use in our Unreal games. Arrays and containers let us store multiple values in a single variable, which is very helpful in our games.
About the C++ Programming for Unreal Game Development Specialization
This Specialization is intended for intermediate programmers who want to learn how to program Unreal Engine games using C++. Learners should complete at least one other programming Specialization on Coursera (see https://www.coursera.org/specializations/programming-unity-game-development) or one programming course in high school or college before starting this Specialization. The first course assumes that level of programming experience, and throughout the 4 courses in the Specialization you'll learn how to program in C++ and how to use that C++ knowledge to program Unreal Engine games. The C++ and Unreal material in the courses in the Specialization is slightly less comprehensive than the content in the first two game programming courses at UCCS.
